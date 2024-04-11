Barcelona director Deco has told club president Joan Laporta he should ‘get rid of’ Arsenal and Manchester City target Pedri, according to reports.

Pedri is one of the most talented young midfielders in the world but Barcelona are desperate to raise money and can not rule out the sale of any player.

Laporta says Barcelona received €200m bid for Yamal

Raphinha is a player often linked with a move away to get some funds in but the former Leeds United winger has improved this year amidst links to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Having come through La Masia, there should be some reluctance from the Blaugrana to let Pedri leave, but as touched on already, they might find a big offer difficult to turn down.

The club’s notable financial struggles made Laporta’s recent comments about Lamine Yamal pretty amusing.

Laporta stated that he has rejected a €200million bid for the 16-year-old winger, which is obviously not true.

“We get offers for players like Lamine Yamal, for €200million, and we have said no,” Laporta told Sport. “Because we trust the boy, in his sporting projection, and we do not have the need, on the contrary.

“We have had offers for Alejandro Balde, Fermin, very important Gavi, Pedri, De Jong, Araujo… But we do not want to sell them. The only way with these that I have told you, would be at a figure of 1,000 million in income.”

Deco ‘wants to sell’ Arsenal, City target Pedri

Pedri, who Laporta noted as someone he has received offers for, is again being linked with a transfer amidst reported interest from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

According to Nacional, Barcelona sporting director Deco ‘wants to sell’ Pedri and has urged Laporta to ‘get rid of’ the Spanish international.

Deco feels this is ‘the best decision’ for the La Liga champions, who are looking to alleviate some financial pressure.

There are ‘several suitors willing to make a significant effort’ and the report mentions Bayern, Arsenal, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain among those keen.

