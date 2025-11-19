Barcelona presidential candidate vows to ‘call Messi’ about return in promise to fans

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has made it one of his promises to attempt to lure Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou before he retires.

The Argentina legend will go down as one of the best, if not the best, player in the history of football when he eventually hangs up his boots.

Messi has scored 791 goals in 970 club appearances and 115 goals in 196 caps for Argentina with the forward winning everything the game has to offer, including eight Ballon d’Ors.

As a Barcelona player, Messi won ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

There have been rumours that Inter Miami star Messi could return on loan to Europe in the winter as he looks to keep sharp ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

And Messi caused a stir earlier this month when he made an impromptu visit to the Camp Nou, which is currently being redeveloped, before Argentina played Spain in the international break.

READ: Haaland ‘betrays’ Man City in Barcelona election campaign as another star ‘asks City to facilitate’ move

Following the visit, Messi wrote on social media: “Last night I returned to a place I miss with all my heart.

“A place where I was immensely happy, where you all made me feel a thousand times over like the happiest person in the world.

“I hope I can return someday, and not just to say goodbye as a player, which I never got to do…”

His return to the Camp Nou started speculation all over social media that Messi could return to Barcelona despite a transfer seeming unlikely.

READ: Man Utd: Chelsea ‘launches offensive’ for Marcus Rashford in ‘threat to Barcelona’

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona presidential candidate Font vowed to make a phone call to Messi the first thing he does if elected.

When asked about the possible return of Messi to Barcelona before the Argentinian retires, Font said: “Personally, as a Barca fan, I get goosebumps, but obviously this depends on him, and what we shouldn’t do is try to use him.

“I think Laporta has done it, and he’s done it many times, and I think he’s done it wrong; the most blatant example was during the elections. Another example of a broken promise, and I believe Messi shouldn’t be used, but Messi needs to know that the first thing I’ll do when I win the elections is pick up the phone and call him. It will be the first phone call I make.

“Our obligation is to speak with everyone who can make contributions for the future, and it’s important that we know their intentions. But what I’m saying is also important: we need to understand that these are club assets. And using them makes no sense. But as I said, the first call I’ll make when we win the elections will be to Leo Messi.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd, Chelsea or Spurs? Identity of mystery PL club ‘offering’ Lewandowski deal should be obvious