According to reports, FC Barcelona have made a ‘demand’ to Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford as they remain interested in the forward.

Rashford’s future is unclear at the moment as he could leave Man Utd permanently after his successful loan stint at Aston Villa.

The England international butted heads with Ruben Amorim after United’s head coach replaced Erik ten Hag as they clashed over his supposed poor attitude and inadequate performances in training.

27-year-old Rashford decided to leave Man Utd ahead of the 2025 January transfer window and joined Aston Villa on loan after other sides were put off by his terrible form and huge salary.

The Villans took a punt on Rashford as they felt it necessary to strengthen after selling Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr. This signing could have easily backfired, but he returned to form under Unai Emery, grabbing four goals and six assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Rashford’s return to form has put him in the shop window this summer and he’s been linked with Barcelona, who are in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Barcelona have also been linked with Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, with recent reports indicating that the Athletic Bilbao star is the most likely to join the La Liga giants with an ‘agreement’ reached.

It had been assumed that Williams’ expected move to Barcelona would end Rashford’s hopes of joining Hansi Flick’s side, but this may not be the case.

A report in Spain claims Barcelona are looking to sign both players because Flick ‘values versatile players’ and Rashford would be useful due to his ability to operate in various attacking roles.

However, Barcelona are not making it easy for Rashford to secure his ‘dream’ move this summer.

The report claims sporting director Deco has ‘demanded’ that the Man Utd star needs to ‘force’ his exit so he can leave on favourable conditions.

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to make ‘any financial commitments’ to Rashford and would not do the deal ‘at any price’.

It is suggested that they would only agree to ‘exceptional conditions’ as the forward ‘represents a risk’. The report claims: