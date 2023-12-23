Barcelona, Real Madrid claim Super League is ‘only way to survive’ despite ‘immediate’ Big Six snub

According to reports, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid feel that the introduction of the European Super League is the “only way” for them to “survive”.

It was announced in April 2021 that the Premier League Big Six and several huge clubs across Europe were planning to be part of a breakaway European Super League.

These plans were quickly scrapped amid huge criticism from supporters, players and managers but talk of the European Super League has not gone away in recent years.

Earlier this month, the European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA and FIFA broke EU competition law when they blocked the Super League in 2021 so they cannot stand in the way of a relaunch.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are at the forefront of a proposed relaunch but Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all announced that they are not in favour of joining the new competition at this stage.

Fabrizio Romano believes Barcelona and Real Madrid believe the European Super League is the “only way” for clubs and competitions “to survive”.

“I wanted to recap what happened regarding the Super League and what’s going to happen. The European Courts confirmed that UEFA and FIFA – or any other organisation – can’t stop others from creating new competitions, therefore opening the doors to a potential new competition,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Right after the European Court’s official statement, we saw a very clear message coming from Real Madrid and Barcelona. Obviously they were still working on the Super League in recent years behind the scenes, and despite being rivals in Spain, they are strongly together in their views on the Super League.

“They believe that it’s the only way to survive for European clubs and for European competitions, but all the other clubs either didn’t take any position or came out and said that they are against the Super League. So what’s the plan?

“The idea of the Super League first of all is to give guaranteed revenues to every single club involved, and also for the fans to not to pay one single euro to see the games. There will be 64 teams involved in three divisions; Star, Gold and Blue, and each team will play 14 games per season guaranteed (seven home and seven away). Play-off rounds will come after and, as it will be an open competition, we’ll have relegations and promotions.”

FEATURE: European Super League… Star, Gold and Blue tiers, free-to-air on ‘Unify’ and more A22 ideas…

Romano also reckons it is “going to be really tough” to launch the European Super League without the support of enough teams.

“Barcelona and Madrid continue to insist this is the way forward despite many big European clubs and Federations already saying no to the Super League, and this is just the beginning for the two Spanish teams,” Romano added.

“Other clubs need to join though, otherwise it’s going to be really tough.

“My own personal opinion is too complicated to mention here. This is a topic that takes hours to digest and there are many different factors to consider. What I will say is, once again, the timing and communication of the new project was not ideal as all the top clubs immediately reacted against it.