According to reports, FC Barcelona have ‘received an unprecedented offer’ to sell Lamine Yamal to the Saudi Pro League as he is feeling ‘frustrated’.

The 18-year-old is one of the world’s best young footballers and has enjoyed a remarkable rise at Barcelona.

Yamal has already made 111 senior appearances for Hansi Flick’s side across all competitions and was in contention for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

This season, Yamal has two goals and four assists in his five appearances for Barcelona. He is under contract until 2031 and is valued at €200 million on Transfermarkt.

Barcelona are known to have financial issues and Yamal has been linked with an exit in recent weeks. It has been suggested that Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain are ‘willing to pay’ a world-record fee to sign the teenager.

It was claimed that PSG would offer around €230m to sign Yamal, though if Spanish outlet Fichajes are to be believed (they are really not), they have been blown out of the water by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal have been active in the transfer market in recent months, and they plotted an audacious move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in the summer.

Now, they appear to have turned their attention to Yamal as they have reportedly ‘put an offer of 400 million euros on the table’ and Barcelona have ‘received this unprecedented offer’, which has the potential to set up the ‘biggest transfer in history’.



‘Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has presented a €400 million offer to FC Barcelona for Lamine Yamal , a figure that far exceeds the player’s market value. This offer is not only historic in its magnitude but also in its duration: the young Spanish talent would be offered seven seasons. ‘FC Barcelona reportedly initially rejected the offer, reaffirming its intention to retain Lamine Yamal as a key player in its sporting project. However, financial pressure and the player’s ambition could complicate this position. Sources close to the dressing room indicate that Lamine Yamal is frustrated by the public criticism of his coach, Hansi Flick.’

Yamal is currently dealing with a groin issue and Flick accused Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente of “not taking care” of the teenager while on international duty.

Flick has since doubled down on these comments, saying: “I want to protect my player, support him, this is what it is. A lot of things happened.

“This is, for me, done. I have no bad things about this situation. I know it from the other side. It’s not easy for me. It’s not easy for [De la Fuente].

“I must protect my player; this is the reason I made it a little louder than normally I want to do it. I don’t regret this.

“Now, the important thing is managing this together. The players, the clubs and the Spanish Federation [RFEF]. We have to manage it together.”