Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that Ilkay Gundogan’s return to Manchester City this summer was unequivocally “a sporting decision”.

Man City re-signed the German midfielder on a free transfer a year after he joined Barcelona for nothing.

Gundogan won it all during his time in Manchester, claiming five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields, and the Champions League.

He is one of several free transfer signings made by Barcelona in recent years with Laporta working on a shoestring budget due to their well-publicised financial troubles.

It was believed that Gundogan’s exit was financially motivated and that the player was essentially doing the Blaugrana a favour.

Gundogan exit ‘a sporting decision’ – Barcelona president Laporta

In a parting message, the 33-year-old wrote: “Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad.”

Barcelona president Laporta has completely contradicted this, insisting that his departure “is a sporting decision” due to the signing of Dani Olmo, who could not be registered until Gundogan left.

👉 OPINION: Never go back to your ex? Why Ilkay Gundogan to Man City is a perfect deal for all involved

Laporta told a press conference on Tuesday: “Ilkay Gundogan is an excellent player and person. The year we have had with him has been fantastic.

“After a meeting with [head coach Hansi] Flick and assessing the situation of the squad, he decided that he wanted to leave.

“It is a sporting decision, exclusively. With the incorporation of Dani Olmo, he was a player who performs a similar function to that of Gundo.

“It was a sporting decision of the player and the club. I have heard that it is a financial decision, but no. It’s a sporting decision, by Barça, by Gundogan and by City because he has been brought back.”

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Premier League stats: Haaland scoring, Watkins misfiring, De Bruyne playmaking, Joelinton fouling

👉 Premier League winners and losers brings the Ten Hag sack chat, Liverpool praise and Everton despair

Laporta continued: “At the time, Gundo came without a transfer fee and it was only fair that there was no transfer fee.

“It has had an economic impact, but the reason has been a sporting decision.”

Barcelona decided against signing Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix in the summer transfer window despite strong links to the former.

It did not come as a surprise that Barca did not sign Felix but there was reportedly hope they could reach an agreement with Cancelo – who joined Al Hilal for £21million last month.

Again, Laporta says this was all a part of the plan, playing down the financial troubles that we all know exist.

“When Deco and Flick planned the squad, they have decided not to include them [Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix],” he said.

“They were on loan and have gone separate ways. Felix is at Chelsea and Cancelo is in Saudi Arabia.”

👉 More: Barcelona news | Man City news | 20 best players available on a free transfer