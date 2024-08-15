Barcelona reject £24m Everton bid for forward, as Euro club begin talks which could help Arsenal

Barcelona have reportedly rejected a £24million bid for Vitor Roque from Everton, and Sporting CP have since entered the frame for him, in a move which could help Arsenal out.

After just 16 games at Barcelona, 19-year-old Roque could be pushed out. The La Liga giants only brought him in from Athletico Paranaense in January, but have decided he’s not for them.

They want to make money this summer, and though Roque is seen as a player with a high ceiling, and scored two goals within his first five league games at Barca, he will be sacrificed.

It’s believed the La Liga giants want at least £26million to allow him to leave. Everton bid just under that, in the region of £24million, but have reportedly had their offer knocked back, with Barca deeming the fee too low.

Now, it’s said the Toffees have competition from Sporting CP. It’s reported they are undergoing negotiations with a view to take Roque to Portugal.

It’s not clear what they would be willing to pay to land the attacker. However, if they were to get him, they might potentially take a more relaxed view to the release clause of fellow striker Gyokeres.

The Swede, who scored north of 40 goals in all competitions last season for the Portuguese outfit, and has already been directly involved in four goals in two games this season, has a release clause of approximately £86million.

Arsenal have attempted to get him this summer, but have not been willing to trigger that clause.

But if he was to become available for a lower fee, the Gunners could potentially get him.

Whether Sporting would lower Gyokeres’ asking price if they got Roque remains to be seen. It’s likely, with the fact that the Brazilian can play on the wing, and is only 19 years of age, that they’d want him to play with Gyokeres, not instead of him.

