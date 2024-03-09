According to reports, Spanish giants FC Barcelona have ‘rejected’ a huge ‘offer’ from Ligue Un outfit Paris Saint-Germain for Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona are enduring a difficult season as they are five points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid having played a game more and head coach Xavi has already confirmed that he will leave in the summer.

Yamal has been a major positive for Barcelona…

The emergence of 16-year-old Yamal has been a huge positive for Barcelona this season. He has six goals and seven assists in his 37 appearances this term across all competitions.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Yamal’s form has caught the attention of French giants PSG, who have had a €200m ‘offer rejected’ by Barcelona.

PSG are said to be ‘willing to go all out’ in their attempt to sign Yamal, who is reportedly viewed as an ideal long-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The World Cup winner is out of contract at the end of this season and it is being widely reported that he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

In recent weeks, Mbappe has been subbed off early in Ligue Un games as head coach Luis Enrique attempts to plan for life without the France international. Addressing whether PSG have ‘demanded’ the forward ‘to be benched’, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explained.

“Many of you are asking me recently why Luis Enrique decided to sub Kylian Mbappé, and whether it had anything to do with Real Madrid.” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The answer is that, from what I’m told, the president of the club didn’t tell Luis Enrique to sub the player or that ‘we don’t want him to play.’ That is not the message coming directly from the club.

“Luis Enrique himself, as he’s also confirmed in public, wants to try other things. Something new and different, especially in Ligue Un.”

“There’s a 99% chance…”

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently suggested that Real Madrid have “a 99% chance” of signing Mbappe this summer.

“Knowing that he’s leaving PSG, there’s a 99% chance that Mbappe signs for Real Madrid,” Tebas told L’Equipe.

“But I don’t know if he’s already signed. It’s great news for Real Madrid and for Spanish football. [Mbappe] is one of the best players in the world.

“In my view, [Jude] Bellingham, [Erling] Haaland and Mbappe are the three most dominant players on the planet, and two of them are at Real Madrid.”

The La Liga chief added: “At the moment, their financial results are very good and they can spend a lot more than they do. Madrid have been very prudent financially, they’ve prepared for the signing of Mbappe… They don’t have to sell anyone to allow themselves to sign Mbappe.”