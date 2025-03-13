Manchester United’s summer transfer plans could well hinge on the outcome of their Europa League campaign.

Ruben Amorim has one final hope for the season in their European campaign as their Premier League season looks set to be their worst-ever performance.

Strengthening for the future to avoid another catastrophe is going to take some serious recruitment and United’s squad overhaul will be no mean feat – especially given the number of players who could exit.

One area that certainly needs addressing is midfield. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both look well past their best and the future of Kobbie Mainoo is also in doubt given the financial pitfalls that could meet United if they cannot guarantee European football next season.

As it stands, United face Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League tie. With the game locked at 1-1, Amorim’s side needs to win to move forward and hope they can somehow claim the trophy they last won in 2017.

Without it, they are unlikely to sign the likes of Frenkie De Jong, a player who reports in Spain have claimed they have made a bid for. Fijaches have claimed that the Red Devils have submitted a £57.8m (€65m) bid but it has been knocked back before the summer window.

He currently has one year left on his deal and while the club are looking to extend a deal, there is a possibility that they may have to change their stance on selling him if they cannot come to an agreement.

However, given that De Jong has started just four league games and just four of their 10 Champions League games, the 27-year-old is far from a first-choice midfielder and the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Marc Casado and Fermin Lopez are all likely to be selected ahead of him.

Such a move has always been in United’s thoughts having been heavily linked with a move in previous years but their current position is far from what is when they were last interested in a move.

Ruben Amorim’s summer transfer plans

United are set to lose Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Tom Heaton and Victor Lindelof at the end of the season and there could well be more exits to help fund signings, especially given that qualifying for Europe looks a tall order.

There are talks of a blacklist of players for Amorim for the summer that includes the three players on loan, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony, who reportedly have ‘no future’ at the club – and there are multiple others.

Casemiro, Eriksen, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund are also said to be on the way out and not in Amorim’s plans and they will likely have to take significant losses on the likes of Casemiro, Mount and Hojlund who cost nearly £200million combined.