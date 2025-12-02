FC Barcelona are uncertain about signing loanee Marcus Rashford permanently and could send him back to Manchester United at the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan from the Red Devils in July and has made 18 appearances for his new club.

Rashford’s Man Utd exit timeline

Dropped on 15 Dec, 2024 , over “training performance, game performance, engagement with the teammates”

, over “training performance, game performance, engagement with the teammates” Only one matchday squad appearance (unused sub) between then and Aston Villa loan on Feb 2

Returned to Man Utd at end of 2024/25

Loaned to Barca on July 23

The 27-year-old has registered six goals and nine assists this season, helping him return to the England squad as he stakes a claim for a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad.

After falling out of favour under Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, Rashford shone on loan at Aston Villa during the second half of last season, but upon returning to Old Trafford, he was informed by the Portuguese head coach that he still wasn’t in his plans.

Barcelona were happy to take Rashford on loan for the season and negotiated a buy option believed to be worth around €30million (£26.3m).

That would be viewed as a bargain if not for the England winger’s mammoth £325,000-a-week salary.

Rashford’s wage is one of the reasons Barcelona are reluctant to sign him permanently, and Catalan journalist Alfredo Martinez says no decision has been made by the La Liga champions.

“There are voices for and against (his staying),” Martinez explained (quotes via Sport Witness).

“Some don’t want him to stay because Rashford isn’t the type of player who presses high up the pitch, and besides, he has a very high salary. Barcelona is looking, among others, for a left winger, a player to provide cover for Raphinha.”

More Rashford nonsense, is it?

The Rashford news cycle is…interesting. When he’s fit and flying, there isn’t much noise, but a few poor games in a row and the knives come out.

Spanish media were quick to realise the weight his name carries, reporting back in September that Barcelona wanted to ‘send Rashford home’ after being unconvinced by his performances.

Rashford didn’t help himself with a disciplinary issue before a La Liga game against Getafe later that month, but it wasn’t blown out of proportion and he was swiftly reinstated by Barca boss Hansi Flick.

There were plenty of reports about Rashford’s future in both England and Spain at the time, coinciding with some damning criticism from Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

While there have been some questionable reports about Rashford’s conduct and relationship with Flick, the Englishman has kept his head down and is enjoying his football in Catalonia.

Since the start of October, he has registered four goals and five assists. But Martinez won’t let good stats get in the way of a good story.

Or are Barcelona looking to haggle for Rashford?

That being said, it’s not impossible that Barcelona genuinely aren’t convinced. But what’s even more likely is that Barca are playing a game to get Rashford for less than the €30m buy option.

Despite Rashford’s good form in Spain, it’s obvious that his Manchester United chapter is over as long as Amorim is in charge, and United’s hierarchy have been very patient with him so far, hinting that there will only be one winner in that battle.

It’s reported in Spain that Barca are scouring the market for alternatives, yet a recent report from the Daily Mirror claimed club president Joan Laporta was delighted with the terms of the buy option, believing it’s a ‘genuine bargain’.

In truth, nobody knows. Not even Laporta knows if it’s a done deal yet. However, what is certain is that Rashford’s name will always be used and exploited for clicks.

