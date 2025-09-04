According to reports, FC Barcelona are already ‘considering sending Marcus Rashford home’ to Manchester United and could ‘break an agreement’.

Rashford secured a dream move to Spanish giants Barcelona during the summer transfer window, joining Hansi Flick’s side from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy.

The England international originally had his eye on a move to Barcelona after announcing his intention to leave Man Utd at the end of last year.

However, Barcelona decided against pursuing a move for Rashford, with his huge salary and poor form over 18 months mooted as potential obstacles.

These factors prevented moves to other European giants, but Rashford’s return to form on loan at Aston Villa made him a more tempting option for elite clubs in this window.

Rashford grabbed four goals and six assists for Aston Villa as he returned to the England squad, with Barcelona seeing enough to take a punt on the attacker after failing to land Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

The 27-year-old’s versatility boosted Rashford’s chances of joining Barcelona, who signed him to provide cover at left wing and centre-forward.

Rashford made a positive impression during pre-season, but he is without a goal or an assist in his first three La Liga appearances for his new club.

Recent reports have indicated that Barcelona’s dressing room are not sold on Rashford, with it claimed that they ‘fear’ he is the ‘new Joao Felix’ amid two concerns.

Now, a report in Spain claims Barcelona are ‘considering sending Rashford home’ as he is ‘forced to improve’ to remain at the club beyond this season.

‘There’s already tension surrounding Rashford’ as Barcelona are ‘disappointed with his performances’, while they are ‘demanding that he improves quickly’ as they ‘won’t have infinite patience’.

It is claimed that Rashford will return to Man Utd if his form does not improve, while the report also claims Barcelona would have to ‘pay’ to ‘break’ their ‘agreement’ with the Premier League club.

