Barcelona sense danger as PSG can blow them out the water for top target, with Deco scrambling

Barcelona sporting director Deco is reportedly missing the club’s US tour to negotiate a deal for Nico Williams, as there is concern that Paris Saint-Germain could swoop in and steal him given their interest.

Barca have struggled financially in recent times, hardly spending a penny in the past few transfer windows. Last season, Vitor Roque was the only signing, out of six, that they spent more than £3million on.

They made two free transfer signings, two loans, and signed Oriol Romeu for a very small fee.

This summer, they are seemingly struggling to finance a move for their favourite target, Spain winger Williams, who has a £48million release clause, and PSG are now in the mix for him, according to reports.

Deco scrambling to stop Williams hijack

Indeed, Barca don’t want to pay ‘exorbitant figures’ and know that the Ligue 1 giants could blow them out of the water. With PSG having intensified their efforts, Deco is scrambling.

It’s said that the Barca director is missing the club’s US tour in order to negotiate the deal to secure the signing of Williams.

Whether or not they are able to get him through the door remains to be seen. But that PSG can pay so much more than Barca does not bode well, particularly as it has previously been reported that the La Liga giants are planning to pay him smaller wager for the first few seasons, with his salary growing down the line.

At PSG, he’d surely be paid a very good wage immediately, and that could mean Barcelona are on the back foot.

PSG searching for more targets

But the Ligue 1 champions have their own reasons to be wary regarding Williams. It is not explained why exactly that is, but reports suggest they feel a deal could be difficult to pull off, and therefore they have drawn up a list of alternative targets.

On that list is said to be Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who will reportedly still be allowed to leave the Old Trafford outfit despite having made up with manager Erik ten Hag, following last season’s public fallout.

