Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and a FC Barcelona star think one Arsenal standout is the “best in the world”.

Despite losing the Carabao Cup final, the 2025/26 campaign is shaping up to be sensational for Arsenal, who could still win the Premier League, Champions League and/or FA Cup this season.

The Gunners are not without their faults, especially in attacking areas, but they arguably have the most complete squad in Europe and are helped by several standout performers, including goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spain international has fully justified Arsenal’s decision to sign him to replace Aaron Ramsdale, with Mikel Arteta’s current No.1 cementing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe in recent years.

Raya has saved Arsenal on several occasions this season and very rarely lets his side down, with his compatriot, Barcelona’s Joan Garcia, explaining why he is the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment.

“Right now, I like David Raya,” Garcia told El Larguero when asked who he thinks is the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment.

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“He’s having a fantastic season in the Premier League.

“He’s under immense pressure with set-pieces, his footwork… He’s playing at a very high level and I’m really enjoying watching him.”

And when asked whether there is a rivalry between himself and other Spanish ‘keepers while on international dury, Garcia added: “No, not at all. We’re four top-class goalkeepers and each of us will try to do our best. There’s nothing like that.

“Regarding Unai Simon, I’d say that the calm and tranquillity he exudes is very important. Unai does that.

“As for Remiro, among many other things, I like how quick he is between the posts and with his feet. He’s very good too.

“David Raya is very good with his feet and is a very brave goalkeeper who tries to help the team in any way he can.”

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Ferdinand agrees with Garcia and has explained why he thinks his absence from Arsenal’s starting XI for the Carabao Cup final was a “big factor”.

“We can talk about Kepa’s mistake but those can happen in any game,” Ferdinand said.

“But more than anything he was the big issue in terms of Arsenal getting through the press.

“I think right now David Raya is the best goalkeeper in world football and if he plays, his distribution would have been a big, big factor in that game.

“He would have played over Man City’s press, he would have played through at times, he would have taken risks and would have been able to put an element of doubt into City’s press.

“Giving an opposition that kind of mindset makes them less convinced sometimes and gives them less conviction when they’re trying to carry out Pep’s tactical approach.

“Arsenal didn’t deal with that bit of pressure one bit.”

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