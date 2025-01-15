Barcelona star ‘convinced’ to snub Arsenal after Arteta’s ‘raised bid’ fails

Ronald Araujo with the Arsenal badge with a red cross and the Barcelona badge

Arsenal and Juventus target Ronald Araujo has been ‘convinced’ to stay at Barcelona by sporting director Deco, according to reports in Spain.

Araujo was expected to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window but Deco has managed to change his mind.

Juventus led the race for the Uruguayan’s signature, though Arsenal also held an interest and recently ‘raised their bid’ after the La Liga giants rejected their opening offer.

The attempts in Turin and London appear to have failed, as Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims Araujo has been ‘convinced’ to stay.

Unfortunately for Arsenal and Juventus, the 25-year-old defender’s uncertain future has been ‘unblocked’ by Barcelona director Deco in what is deemed a ‘radical turn’.

Araujo was ‘determined to leave’ to join Juventus this month but Deco ‘fought for his continuity’, which helped the player ‘reconsider his position’.

The Uruguayan international is now ‘close to staying’ and could end up signing a new contract.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick and Deco both ‘highly value’ Araujo and will be delighted he has changed his mind. Arsenal and Juve might feel differently, mind.

The news has also been confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who says Barcelona will ‘push’ to extend Araujo’s contract, which expires next June.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Barcelona are now convinced that Ronald Araújo will stay at the club, not leaving in January! New round of talks took place on Tuesday with director Deco involved, as @ffpolo reveals. Barça got the green light from Ronald to continue at the club despite Juventus efforts.’

He later added: ‘Barcelona will also push to discuss new deal with Ronald Araujo on new terms following decision to stay at the club. Negotiations with Araujo will continue to understand how to proceed… while Gavi, Pedri and then also Lamine Yamal are expected to sign new deals soon.’

Araujo was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea before agreeing a new contract in April 2022.

He recently helped Barcelona win the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in the final after overcoming Athletic Club in the semis.

Araujo has only played twice this season due to a hamstring injury, making his first appearance of 2024/25 against UD Barbastro in the third round of the Copa del Rey earlier this month.

He played over an hour against Madrid on Sunday, coming on for the injured Inigo Martinez after only 28 minutes with the score at 1-1.

Barca went 4-1 up deep into first-half stoppage time before Raphinha rubbed salt in their rivals wounds three minutes after the break.

Raphinha is another Blaugrana player who has been strongly linked with an exit in recent years, with the club eager to raise funds through player sales.

The Brazilian is now untouchable though. He has been the club’s best player since the start of 2024 and has 30 goal contributions in 27 matches this season, notably scoring a hat-trick against Flick’s former side, Bayern Munich, in the Champions League.

Barca’s Super Cup win will be a lovely confidence booster going into the second half of the La Liga season, having only won one of their last seven league matches after previously achieving 30 points from a possible 33.