Barcelona star makes U-turn on saying yes to Man Utd after Red Devils make offer

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde is starting to think it might be best to leave the Camp Nou this summer amid an offer from Man Utd, according to reports.

After sealing a deal for Carlos Baleba from Brighton, Man Utd are looking to bring in a sixth summer signing in the form of a new left-back.

Newcastle defender Lewis Hall had been their dream target this summer but that deal now looks very unlikely as the Magpies don’t want to sell any more of their best players this summer.

Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas and RB Leipzig’s David Raum have emerged as other potential signings at left back but a deal for Barcelona star Balde now appears to be one of the most likely options.

Fabrizio Romano brought an update on the situation on Monday with Barcelona “open to selling” the Spain international to Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Barcelona had their opening game, with the Spanish champions facing Elche and winning 5-0. Beautiful news for Barcelona. Adeyemi, debut goal. Also Anthony Gordon, debut, delivering two assists. So, a very good impact for the Barcelona new players.

READ: Five players who featured on the opening weekend but could still be on the move

“And also for Barcelona, good luck to Pablo Gavi, who suffered an injury. We have to see what happened there.

“But then, after the game, Hansi Flick was speaking about Alejandro Balde’s situation. Flick said: ‘On Balde, I didn’t tell Balde you have to leave the club. I had a conversation with Balde and I told him, think about your situation, clarify your situation and we’ll speak tomorrow.’

“So what’s the reality? At the moment, Barcelona are open to selling Balde in case of a good proposal. But Balde, I can tell you once again, is not pushing to leave Barcelona.

“So it has to be a top proposal for the club and a good proposal for the player because Balde is not accepting anything. To be honest, I saw some clubs linked with Balde that Balde would never take into consideration. I’m not going to mention them out of respect, but Balde is never going to mid-table clubs. It has to be top, top, top clubs.

“So, for example, Manchester United is a club that called Jorge Mendes. Manchester United are in a conversation and are a possibility, but it depends on the conditions, not only on the transfer fee, but also on the salary, because Balde is on a big salary at Barcelona and that’s going to be a point.

READ: Winners and Losers: Maresca leaves Man Utd, De Zerbi, Villa and Isak to join Arteta

“So let’s follow the Balde situation, but for sure, Man United are still looking for a left-back.”

Balde starting to doubt Barcelona future

And now Cadena Ser has revealed that Balde is ‘starting to doubt his future’ after being left out of their squad for the trip to Elche over the weekend, which Hansi Flick’s side won 5-0.

The report adds: ‘Those close to the player have interpreted this decision as a move that opens the door for his departure from the team. Despite this, no one from the club has contacted him to officially inform him that they are not counting on him.

‘The defender has several significant offers on the table , most notably a firm proposal from Manchester United . However, the academy graduate will not make any final move until the club’s management and coaching staff have a completely clear understanding of his situation.’

Flick insisted that his decision to leave out Balde against Elche was because he “didn’t see him at 100%” and the German coach has previously insisted that he “expects more commitment, more competitiveness, and more intensity” from the Man Utd transfer target.

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