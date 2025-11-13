Barcelona have opened talks with the agent of Daniel Munoz

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks for the signing of a star Premier League right-back, who will cost £25million and is also on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Barca are no strangers to recruiting from the Premier League. Of their current squad, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres all joined from England.

While the quality of La Liga might not be what it was a few years ago, Rashford’s form of late in particular attests to the fact players can head there from England and impress.

Barca will be happy with that knowledge as they pursue Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz.

According to ESPN Colombia journalist Julian Capera, Barca have held informal talks with Munoz’s camp about a potential transfer, with the full-back on a shortlist of options prepared by sporting director Deco.

Munoz has two goals and two assists from right-back for Palace this season and has also caught the attention of some Premier League clubs.

Football Insider reports Munoz will cost ‘well over’ £25million for whatever side lands him, and Manchester City and Chelsea are among those interested.

Palace are eager to hold on but it’s said Munoz wants to test himself at the highest level, and a move to any of the aforementioned sides would give him that chance.

There are question marks over whether Barcelona would be able to finance a deal given their current situation, while the Premier League sides would surely have no such issues.

MORE ON BARCELONA FROM F365:

👉 Barcelona ‘chapter is closed’ for Messi after Mendes ‘complete nightmare’ warning

👉 Yamal ‘wants nothing to do with’ Real Madrid star as abnormal removal sparks Spain-Barcelona ‘war’

👉 Chelsea ‘very much’ on the hunt for superstar LaLiga striker with clear route to transfer

Jules Kounde is the only right-back in Barca’s senior squad, so the interest makes sense. At City, Matheus Nunes has often played at right-back despite naturally being a midfielder, and it’s believed Pep Guardiola wants a more natural option.

Given Munoz’s form, it’s not surprising that he’s one of the top options, while Tino Livramento is one of the other names mentioned in recent months.

Chelsea have a wealth of right-backs, though some have played out of position this term.

Reece James has generally played as the Blues’ actual right-back, with Malo Gusto sometimes pushed into midfield, and Josh Acheampong playing in the heart of defence.

As such, there is a question over whether Munoz would get any minutes, with existing Chelsea right-backs having to play out of position in order to feature.

READ MORE: Barcelona make Harry Kane ‘first-choice target’ in January push ahead of £87m double swoop