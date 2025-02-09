Barcelona ‘in talks’ with Liverpool over swap deal as ‘surprise operation’ takes shape

Barcelona have opened talks over a potential swap deal with Liverpool that would see Frenkie de Jong head to Anfield in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds kept their powder dry in January with Arne Slot’s side ready to make a move if a good opportunity arose but in the end nothing materialised.

Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the latter returning to Valencia on loan, remain the only signings Liverpool have made since Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of last season.

And Liverpool are doing well regardless, with Slot leading his side to top spot in the Premier League table and six points clear of second-placed Arsenal, with the Reds also boasting a game in hand.

His first season in charge could not have gone much better for Slot but he has had to deal with some off-field issues, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

There were claims earlier this week that Salah and Van Dijk had now agreed deals but Liverpool boss Slot rejected that is the case.

Slot revealed: “We have some contractual situations that you don’t probably don’t know about.

“But Trent, Mo and Virgil haven’t extended yet. So we are aware of the fact that we have to be sharp and ready for things that can happen.

“My life is mainly short term but we have so many quality people at this club that look at the longer term as well. You always have to be prepared for all the new things coming up.

“The players that don’t play a big part at the moment; will they be able to do this another year? Will they fight for their place or will they [want to] go somewhere else? So we have to be prepared for the next window and what we can do.”

The summer transfer window could be huge for Liverpool and reports in Spain now claim that the Reds have their eyes on a deal for Barcelona midfielder De Jong.

And the Catalan giants have now ‘intensified contacts’ over a potential deal for De Jong and are ‘exploring the possibility of an exchange that would include Luis Diaz’.

It is claimed that one of Slot’s ‘wishes is to reinforce the midfield with a world-class midfielder’ with compatriot De Jong the man he reckons ‘fits perfectly into Liverpool’s style of play’.

Barcelona, for their part, ‘do not rule out the sale’ and now their sporting director Deco ‘has opened talks with Liverpool to explore exchange options, with the intention of taking advantage of the Reds interest in the Dutchman.’

Deco ‘wants to include’ Liverpool winger Diaz ‘in a possible swap deal with De Jong’ but although it ‘sounds attractive to both sides, it won’t be a straightforward deal’.

The report adds: ‘Talks between Deco and Liverpool are still ongoing, and in the coming weeks there could be progress on this possible surprise operation. Barça know that they need quality reinforcements to remain competitive, and the possibility of incorporating Luis Diaz through an exchange with De Jong is an option that the club is studying closely.’