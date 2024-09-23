Barcelona man out after ‘complete rupture’; ex-Real Madrid star ‘wants to join’ as replacement

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to be out for a while after suffering a ‘complete rupture’ of a tendon in his right knee.

Ter Stegen was stretchered off during Barcelona’s 5-1 win against Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen likely to miss rest of season

The German’s right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going for a high cross and the Catalan giants confirmed on Monday that he has undergone surgery.

A statement read: “First team player Marc Andre ter Stegen underwent successful surgery this afternoon on a patellar tendon injury in his right knee, performed by Dr Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services at the Hospital de Barcelona.

“He will be unavailable for selection until he has fully recovered.”

Typically, Ter Stegen has been second choice to Manuel Neuer for Germany his whole career and was set to get his chance under Julian Nagelsmann following the Bayern Munich legend’s international retirement.

Speaking about the 32-year-old on Monday, Germany manager Nagelsmann said: “The news of Marc’s injury was a big shock for us.

“We in the national team are going to miss him on and off the field. We wish Marc all the best for the operation and a quick recovery. We’ll always be there for him on his way back.”

One of Stuttgart’s Alexander Nubel – on loan from Bayern – or Hoffenheim shot-stopper Oliver Baumann will make their Germany debut in the Nations League next month.

Former Real Madrid man ‘wants to play’ for Barcelona after Ter Stegen injury

Inaki Pena replaced Ter Stegen in between the sticks against Villarreal and is likely to be Hansi Flick’s first-choice goalkeeper moving forward.

Barcelona could sign a replacement, though, with former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas available as a free agent.

According to reports in Spain, Navas ‘would welcome wearing the Barca shirt’ and ‘wants to join’ the club.

The Costa Rican – who won three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid – has been training in his home country all summer and feels ready to contribute for his former club’s arch rivals.

Barca have some big financial problems but it is believed that Navas’ ‘salary would not be a problem’.

He was reportedly close to joining Serie A side Monza in the summer transfer window and ‘had several options on the table’.

