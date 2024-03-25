According to reports, ‘two serious reasons’ will prevent FC Barcelona from sanctioning mass summer sales amid Manchester United’s interest in Mikayil Faye.

It has been widely reported in recent years that Barcelona have had major financial issues to contend with. This forced Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, while several big-money sales have been mooted.

INEOS to swoop?

After failing to tempt Frenkie de Jong into quitting Barcelona for Man Utd, the Premier League are reportedly returning to the negotiating table as they are interested in young defender Faye, who is also being pursued by Bayer Leverkusen.

Spanish outlet Nacional claim Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ for Faye and Barcelona president Joan Laporta ‘will have to decide who is the sacrifice that leaves the club to alleviate’ the club’s finances.

Despite this, a report from Barca Universal suggests ‘two serious reasons’ are behind the La Liga giants’ opting ‘not to sell big this summer’.

It is said that a major sale or two would hamper their ‘sporting project’ as ‘selling any of Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi or Ronald Araujo would sabotage’ their plans.

READ MORE: Welcome back Barcelona, built from La Masia and ready to take on Real Galacticos



The second reasons is said to relate to ‘FFP complications’. The report explains: ‘They only stand to lose by sacrificing a big player as it will reap them no immediate reward.

‘Barcelona’s salary limit is far beyond the set limit despite wage cuts. Further, Barcelona are still yet to pay the €40 million which was supposed to arrive from Libero, and any generated funds will first go towards the same.

‘A combination of the two factors, and La Liga’s strict financial rules, implies that Barcelona cannot sign a solid replacement even if they let go of a big name this summer.

‘In fact, it is likely that they will not be able to sign a replacement at all.’

Cancelo and Felix update

Regarding potential incomings, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is of the understanding that Barcelona want to keep Joao Cancelo – who slammed Man City and Pep Guardiola over the weekend – and Joao Felix.

“Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the intention to continue with Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix next season. The feeling at the club is that they want to continue with both players, currently on loan at Barca, and that is also the feeling of the two players themselves,” Romano told Caught Offside.

READ MORE: Man City stars reassigned after FFP ‘expulsion’… Foden to Chelsea as CB gets ‘dream’ Liverpool move



“Felix and Cancelo are waiting to understand who will be the new manager as that’s always an important point, but they would both be super happy to continue at Barcelona. They are both convinced that it would be for the best for them to continue there, but the agent of the two players, Jorge Mendes, will speak to Atletico Madrid and Manchester City again about their futures.

“Still, Barca are optimistic about keeping them. It’s still a bit early to know what will happen in negotiations between the clubs, but for sure the idea for Barca is to work hard to keep both players at the club.

“At the moment I have zero information on other clubs as the full focus is on Barca for present and future. When a player’s desire is so strong, it’s very common to focus just on that club and that negotiation. It’s still March, it’s early, but all parties are focused on Barcelona deal. It will be one to discuss in the summer.”