Barcelona are reportedly ‘willing’ to allow a 422-game icon to leave the club amid interest from Manchester United, and he has made a big demand ahead of the potential departure.

United have already recruited one player as they look to turn around an awful season in which they finished 15th in the Premier League. They’ve addressed their lack of goals by signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Another area in which United were poor was in net, with Andre Onana making three errors leading to goals in the league and more in Europe.

The Red Devils have been linked with the signing of Barcelona icon Marc-Andre ter Stegen of late. Fichajes reports United, Galatasaray and Al-Hilal all want to sign the German stopper.

The report states Barca are ‘willing to negotiate’ the departure of the 422-game icon, but it seems that they’d be paying out his contract so he could go anywhere he wanted, rather than selling.

It’s stated Ter Stegen is demanding the ‘full payment of his outstanding salary’, of a contract which runs until 2028, and is worth €42million (£35.6m).

Barca, meanwhile, are only considering paying the goalkeeper for the equivalent of one season. It’s believed they would indeed be willing to let him go if he agrees to that, as they see it as an opportunity to reduce their wage bill.

Incoming goalkeeper Joan Garcia might well be the new No.1, so Barca may have decided that it’s better for them not to have to pay Ter Stegen, too.

United are said to have expressed interest and enquired about the details of a transfer. Indeed, their intention is to replace Onana, who was poor last season.

It’s believed Ter Stegen is in no rush to leave Barca, but is aware that Garcia’s arrival could impact his playing time, which could in turn see his standing with Germany drop, as the World Cup approaches.

Ter Stegen is an ever-present in the Germany squad, and if United are able to offer him consistent football in the Premier League, which can maintain his standing, then that might be preferable to potentially sitting on the bench for Barcelona.

