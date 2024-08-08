Barcelona willing to sell star as Hansi Flick rebuild gathers pace

Barcelona appear to be set for a wave of departures as the club funds the deals they have already pulled off through the current window with only a handful of players exempt from being considered for sale.

Ten players, including Ilkay Gundogan, could leave Barcelona this summer as Hansi Flick reportedly wants to restructure his squad.

Before the window closes, Barcelona will likely witness plenty of players come and go as Flick tries to mould the team into his vision. They recently generated nearly £15 million with the sales of Chadi Riad, Marc Guiu, and Estanis Pedrola, and paid a minor sum to land Pau Víctor from Girona.

Sport has claimed that Gundogan is one of numerous names who have been put on the transfer list.

More players will be sold in the upcoming weeks. He reportedly wants to stay at the Nou Camp, but an acceptable offer from somewhere else may see him leave the club after just one campaign.

Following his summer 2023 transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona, Gundogan has been linked to Fenerbahce and Galatasaray during his time in Spain.

Barca must decide whether to cash in or take the chance of losing him for free in the near future because his short-term contract only lasts until the conclusion of the upcoming season.

Nine more players may depart Barcelona in the last few weeks of the transfer market, according to the report out of Spain.

While the futures of other players are less definite, Julian Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Mikayil Faye, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, and Vitor Roque might all pushed to the exit to bring about the Flick revolution.

Flick thinks highly of Inigo Martinez, but the veteran may be transferred to help Barcelona pay off its debt, while other teams think highly of Alex Valle, who has an attractive £2.5 million release clause. Should Hector Fort slip behind Valle in the Nou Camp pecking order then he may spend the season out on loan.

Regarding new arrivals, Dani Olmo is expected to be officially announced as Barcelona’s newest player following his medical earlier this week.

Olmo is anticipated to sign a six-year contract with RB Leipzig after a rumoured £53 million transfer price was agreed upon.

After making an impression for Spain at Euro 2024, winger Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao was heavily-linked to a transfer to Barcelona earlier in the transfer season.

The 22-year-old, nevertheless, assured supporters on Tuesday that he will remain at Bilbao and expressed excitement for the next campaign.