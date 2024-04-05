According to reports, head coach Xavi is ‘nearing a spectacular U-turn’ as FC Barcelona ramp up their efforts to keep their club legend.

Xavi returned to Barcelona as head coach in 2021. He helped the Spanish giants win La Liga last season but this campaign has been more difficult.

Exit announcement

The 44-year-old announced at the end of January that he would leave Barcelona in the summer. He made this reveal after a 5-3 loss to Villarreal left them behind Real Madrid and Girona in the table.

He told reporters: “I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca.

“I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barca fan), I cannot allow the current situation.”

Xavi continued: “It is a decision that I have made with the president (Joan Laporta), with (vice-president) Rafa Yuste, with (sporting director) Deco.

“I think the club needs a change of dynamic. For the good of the players, I believe that they will free themselves. We play with a lot of tension.

“For the good of the board of directors, it is best that I leave.

“I will give my best. I think all of that will help the dynamic change. This is the message I would like to give. I think I am doing the right thing.

“I wouldn’t change my decision even if I won the Champions League. I will tell the players tomorrow. I’m the most responsible one, so the players will finally feel free now.”

READ MORE: Welcome back Barcelona, built from La Masia and ready to take on Real Galacticos



U-turn?

Since Xavi’s announcement, Barcelona’s results have improved as they have reached the Champions League quarter-finals and closed in to within eight points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

With Bayern Munich and Liverpool (plus Manchester United, possibly) in the market for a new manager heading into the summer, it has emerged that Barcelona are pushing for Xavi to change his mind.

Earlier this week, a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claimed Barcelona’s hierarchy are ‘working to convince Xavi to go back on his decision to leave at the end of the season’ as they feel he is ‘best’ for the young players and he is ‘respected by the veterans’.

To make this happen, it’s claimed club president Joao Laporta wants to ‘make a couple of signings this summer to support the team’ while their ‘plan’ in 2025 is for Erling Haaland to ‘replace Robert Lewandowski’.

Football Transfers claim Xavi is now ‘nearing a spectacular U-turn’ as it is ‘increasingly probable that Barcelona will get their way’.

READ MORE: Ranking of top 10 wingers available includes Arsenal target and Man City star berated by Pep



Regarding Xavi’s ‘demands’ and why Barcelona want him to stay, the report explains.