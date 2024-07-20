Lamine Yamal wants Barcelona to offer him a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in two years, according to reports in Spain.

The 17-year-old was named Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament after helping Spain win the tournament, assisting Nico Williams in the final victory over England.

He turned 17 a day before the final in Berlin and is probably the greatest 16-year-old in football history. He is absolutely ridiculous.

Barcelona have a gem on their hands having produced another spectacular player from La Masia.

He is already worth €120million on Transfermarkt having scored seven goals and providing 10 assists in 50 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana last term, and as we say, shone for Spain at the European Championship in Germany.

TRANSFER RANKINGS FROM F365

👉 Salah to Real Madrid, Isak to PSG? 10 AI-predicted transfers ranked on the likelihood of them happening

👉 The most expensive defenders ever: Yoro cracks top 20 as Manchester United target could dominate list

The La Liga giants are notably strapped for cash but are absolutely not considering selling Yamal, with club president Joan Laporta previously claiming he turned down offers worth around €200m – which we all know is absolute rubbish.

Nonetheless, he is the future of Barcelona and is destined to become the best player in the world.

Given Yamal’s importance to Hansi Flick’s side, you’d expect them to be working on a contract extension with his current deal expiring in 2026.

Lamine Yamal linked with Man City transfer

According to reports in Spain, this is something Yamal and his father are thinking about.

The 17-year-old winger is eager to stay at Barcelona but the club knows he could be playing elsewhere soon ‘if his requests are not met’.

He rightly wants an improved deal which ‘reflects his growing importance’ if he is to continue at the club.

It is noted that the Barcelona board must ‘carefully evaluate how to respond to this request’ amid ‘financial and sporting restructuring’ at the club.

The teenager’s father, hustle_hard_304 Mounir Nasraoui, already has an idea of where he could end up if they fail to reach an agreement with the Catalan giants.

Real Madrid is categorically ruled out. However, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are preferred destinations.

The report claims:

In the event that Baraa do not accept Lamine Yamal’s conditions to continue at the club, the player’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, already has several options in mind in case his son has to leave the Blaugrana team. Mounir’s preferences in a hypothetical scenario in which Lamine Yamal does not continue at Barça are Manchester City and PSG. Real Madrid is an option that neither father nor player are considering as a possible team to play for.

It would be spectacular if Man City could pull this one off. It is unrealistic but if Yamal is under the same contract terms this time next year, it will be very interesting to see what happens.

👉 Read next: Is it just us, or are all the best footballers getting younger? (No, it’s not just us)