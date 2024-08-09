Barcelona’s latest midfield maestro is a future captain who has Hansi Flick flustered

Barcelona are not messing around this pre-season. They’ve played three friendlies so far—one against AC Milan, one against Manchester City, and one against Real Madrid.

To be totally honest, we miss the days of Real Madrid v Plymouth Argyle, Shrewsbury Town v Galatasaray, Leeds United playing against themselves in Italy. Pre-season should be shambolic and strange. A pre-season El Clasico is an affront to God.

Regardless, these heretical games went ahead, and just one Barcelona player was on the pitch for every minute of every game. That man was 20-year-old Marc Casado.

