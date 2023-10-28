Chelsea ‘ready to push’ for 19yo Man City, Brighton target with current star ‘concerned’ over role

Chelsea are ‘readying a push’ to beat Brighton and Manchester City to the signing of Boca Juniors teenager Valentin Barco, according to reports.

Barco has impressed for Boca Juniors this season, playing either as a left-sided defender, midfielder, or winger.

The 19-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United also believed to be keen.

90min reported last month that Brighton are leading the race to sign the youngster and it is believed that there is an £8million release clause in his Boca contract.

And the same outlet says it is Chelsea who are pushing to beat the competition for Barco’s signature.

The Blues have ‘stepped up their interest’ in a bid to ‘rival’ Manchester City, it is claimed.

City are currently the ‘favourites’ but Mauricio Pochettino’s side ‘are readying a push to try and convince Barco to head to Stamford Bridge instead’.

It is noted that Boca want to tie Barco down to a new contract but it is expected that he will leave Argentina as his current deal expires in 2024.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Barco is expected to depend on the long-term future of young wing-back Ian Maatsen.

Maatsen’s contract was also set to run out next year but the Londoners have triggered a 12-month extension to ensure he does not leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Championship winners Burnley, who tried to sign him for £30m in the summer, but the player turned down the chance to return to Turf Moor permanently.

A recent report said Chelsea ‘are likely to be forced’ to sell Maatsen due to his contract situation, and if they do, Barco will probably be brought in, even with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella in the first-team squad.

The Blues want to extend Maatsen’s contract, the 90min report adds, but the player has ‘concerns’ over his current role under Pochettino.

City, who also like Barco, could sign the young Dutchman if he decides against signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.