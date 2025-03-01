‘Completely baseless’ Darwin Nunez transfer story dismissed as Liverpool stuck with £70m flop

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has commented on the club’s reported interest in Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

Darwin reportedly came close to leaving Liverpool in January after discussions with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side ended up signing Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead after also bidding for Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface.

The Uruguayan has failed to live up to his £70million transfer fee since moving to Anfield from Benfica in July 2022.

He has scored 39 goals and made 22 assists in 132 appearances for the Reds after recording 64 goal contributions in 85 matches in Portugal.

👉 MAILBOX: Darwin Nunez sent to Saudi as ‘knackered’ Liverpool hand over title

Having struggled for consistency in the Premier League, there is a good chance Darwin leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.

Interest from Saudi Arabia and Spain is expected, while Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked in the past.

There have been some pretty strong rumours linking Darwin with La Liga title challengers Atletico and the club’s chief executive Marin has been asked about situation.

He insists the rumours are “completely baseless”, admitting that the club are “currently discussing” signing players in different positions.

MORE LIVERPOOL CONTENT ON F365…

👉 Every Premier League club’s worst player in 2024/25: Darwin, Hojlund, Merino…

👉 Lijnders reveals argument with Liverpool legend Klopp that left him ‘really upset’

👉 2000s net spend table: Arsenal five spots above Liverpool as Premier League dominates top 20

“A move for Darwin Nunez? We are not looking for a striker; our team needs reinforcements in other positions, which is what the Atletico Madrid management is currently discussing,” Marin said (as per Football Espana).

“Nunez is not part of the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming period and the reports about our interest in the player are completely baseless.”

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that there is a ‘strong chance’ Darwin leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.

Darwin has recently been singled out for criticism by Reds head coach Arne Slot over his work rate.

“I helped him by saying you can miss a chance,” Slot said before Wednesday’s match against Newcastle United.

“I wasn’t only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn’t happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa.

“I can’t accept if a player doesn’t give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once, but twice was a bit too much. That’s why I addressed it.

“If you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I’m not saying he didn’t do that at all, but it wasn’t the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard.”

Darwin has never come across as a lazy player on the pitch but his finishing has left a lot to be desired.

Since making his Premier League debut in August 2022, the 25-year-old has scored 16 of 67 big chances presented to him, meaning he has missed 51 in total.

In comparison, Arsenal’s Kai Havertz has scored 23 and missed 42 big chances in that time.

👉 READ NOW: Liverpool ‘crisis’ continues: Slot slams ‘lazy’ Nunez in ‘savage attack’ before striker ‘bites back’