Leverkusen block Quansah sale to Arsenal but superior deal now 99% done

Bayer Leverkusen are refusing to sell Jarell Quansah to Arsenal, though it matters not, with one report claiming a deal to sign a superior player is ’99 percent done’.

Arsenal are in the market for a versatile defender who can play centre-back and right-back. Defence is Arsenal’s strong point, though with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber both sidelined, the need for extra depth is clear.

Saliba will miss the first few months of the campaign while recuperating from a back injury suffered while playing for France at the World Cup.

Timber continues to battle with a persistent groin problem that is showing no signs of going away.

As such, and in typical Mikel Arteta fashion, the Gunners boss wants a tall defender who can play multiple positions, much in the way the likes of Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Timber and Piero Hincapie can.

That’s where Jarell Quansah comes in, with Sky Sports breaking news earlier on Friday of Arsenal opening talks with his club, Bayer Leverkusen.

Quansah was sold to the Bundesliga side by Liverpool last summer. The Reds banked £30m which could rise to £35m through add-ons.

Liverpool were able to activate a buy-back option worth €70m / £59m earlier this summer. However, they chose not to make the move, and the option has now expired.

Reports throughout the day stressed Quansah to Arsenal would be a difficult deal to make for Andrea Berta and co.

Leverkusen don’t wish to sell, and the only way they would is if standing to generate a substantial profit.

But according to the latest from Sky Germany, even the lure of banking a big fee isn’t enough to turn Leverkusen’s head.

Taking to X on Friday night, their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, wrote: ‘Clear internal decision: Jarell Quansah is currently not for sale at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

‘There is also no release clause or buy-back option anymore.’

In truth, Quansah being unattainable might not matter all that much to the Gunners.

Arsenal won’t sign Quansah but might get Konsa

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is their true top target, with the £60m-rated Villa ace the real prize for Arteta and Berta.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed talks – both with Villa and with Konsa’s camp – were ongoing.

And according to a stunning update from Football Insider, Arsenal are very close to wrapping this deal up.

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They declared: ‘Ezri Konsa’s move to Arsenal is “99 per cent” done after he informed Aston Villa of his desire to leave.’

It was then claimed club-to-club discussions have reached the ‘final stages’ and an agreement, projected to be worth around £60m, is now ‘expected’ to be finalised.