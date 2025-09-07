Bayern Munich’s honorary president says there’s no chance that Nicolas Jackson will meet the conditions to join the club permanently from Chelsea.

Uli Hoeneß appeared as a guest on the 30th anniversary edition of the ‘Doppelpass’ talk show on SPORT1 in Germany on Sunday.

During his appearance, he discussed Bayern’s recent transfer business, as well as the inflated market in today’s game.

He labelled the Premier League’s record spending “completely crazy” and lamented the transfer business conducted in Saudi Arabia.

The 73-year-old is quite an outspoken character, which does make for some entertainment, which he certainly provided on Sunday morning.

The signing of Chelsea striker Jackson was a hot topic, with Bayern reportedly paying a record €16.5million (£14.3million) loan fee for the player.

There is also an obligation to buy for €80million (£69.3million) if certain requirements are met, potentially taking the deal up to a whopping £83.6million.

However, Hoeneß has revealed what the requirement is, and eased the concerns of uncertain supporters by claiming Jackson will “never” meet the conditions of the agreement with Chelsea.

The experienced German executive also confirmed that Jackson and his agent paid €3million (£2.6million) to reduce the loan fee, meaning the Senegalese is effectively a €13.5million signing.

“If anyone’s upset about this loan fee: It’s not €16.5million because the player and his agent paid €3million,” Hoeneß revealed. “That means the player costs €13.5million.

“And that’s not a problem at all, because if I buy a player for €80million, it also costs €16million in depreciation per year, so it’s €13million.”

“The big money only has to be paid if he starts 40 games,” Hoeneß added. “He never does that.”

Hoeneß believes Bayern are “the real winners” of the summer transfer window and said Florian Wirtz would’ve been a nice signing, but there was never any intention to pay €150million.

“The fact is, we at FC Bayern are very happy,” he said. “We’re the real winners of this summer’s transfer market.

“Of course, we would have liked to have Wirtz. But we would never have bought him for 150million.”

Bayern also missed out on Nick Woltemade, but again, the player was not worth the €90million he cost Newcastle United, so Hoeneß isn’t bothered.

He continued: “We would have liked to have Nick Woltemade. We offered 55 million, Stuttgart wanted 75. Now they’ve apparently sold him to Newcastle for almost 90 million euros.

“But what Newcastle is doing has nothing to do with football. It’s like Monopoly – advance to Schlossallee, then some sheikh will come along, and then you can buy.”

