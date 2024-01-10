Bayern to revisit deal for Arsenal target ‘in the summer’ despite spare funds from Dragusin snub

Fulham will only pursue Andre if Bayern sign Joao Palhinha, according to reports.

Bayern Munich are not expected to pursue a deal to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this month, according to reports.

The German champions tried to land Palhinha on deadline day last summer but could not get a deal over the line after the Cottagers failed to line up a replacement.

They were keen on Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before keeping hold of the Portuguese international.

Bayern’s interest reportedly remains, but a January swoop seems unlikely.

According to Sky Sports, Thomas Tuchel’s side are currently prioritising the signings of a centre-back and right-back following an injury to Konrad Laimer.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier is currently being looked at and has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga giants.

It is noted that Fulham have an interest in Arsenal and Liverpool-linked Fluminese midfielder Andre, though a move for the Brazilian will only happen if Palhinha leaves.

Bayern moving for Palhinha is not ruled out, however. ‘He is expected to be a player they continue to monitor ahead of the summer’, the report adds.

Speaking this week, Palhinha – who has also been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal – admitted that he is not going to spend the rest of his career at Craven Cottage.

“I know some day I will leave Fulham but I want to give everything every time I play for them,” he told Sky Sports. “I feel the love the supporters have for me.”

On playing in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, he added: “This is why I always wanted to come here: to come to the best league in the world. My family looked for the best league for my game and where I fit better.

“It’s something that is important for me and for the club, because they’ve never won this cup.

“When you win a title – it can be Carabao [Cup], can be FA Cup – every title is important.”

Bayern have the funds available to complete the signing of a new centre-back or right-back having lodged a €31million offer to sign Genoa’s Radu Dragusin.

They left their pursuit of the Romanian too late after he had already agreed personal terms with Premier League side Tottenham.

Dragusin is arriving in London today to complete his Spurs medical and the 21-year-old’s agent has admitted he “can’t believe” his client has decided to join the Londoners over Bayern.

“We can’t believe we turned down Bayern,” Florin Manea said.

“Radu had given his word to Spurs and chose to respect this. We’re all still mindblown a bit!”

He added: “Bayern are one of the biggest clubs. I can’t believe I turned Bayern down! But that’s the decision. I took it with Radu and his family.

“I informed Bayern that this was the decision, that they came in at the last minute and that it was difficult to change our decision.

“Maybe in the future we will get there. We are a little overwhelmed. To turn down Bayern… But it was ultimately what Radu and his family wanted.

“He is happy. We’re going to Tottenham!”

