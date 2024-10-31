Arteta ‘big fan’ of Bayern star; Arsenal a ‘serious option’ for German winger ‘unlike Newcastle’

According to reports, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a ‘big fan’ of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane and wants to sign him next summer.

Former Manchester City winger Sane is out of contract at the end of this season and is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

He has 50 goals and 51 assists in 183 appearances for the German giants, scoring three in eight under Vincent Kompany this season.

Michael Olise’s summer arrival means the 28-year-old is yet to start a match in the Bundesliga or Champions League in 2024/25. His only start came against Mainz in the second round of the DFB Pokal.

His lack of minutes do not appear to be putting Arsenal off, however, with German transfer experts Christian Falk and Michel Schroeer (via iMiaSanMia) revealing he is on the Gunners’ ‘list’ of targets for the 2025 summer transfer window.

It is claimed that Arsenal boss Arteta ‘is a big fan of the winger’ having worked with him during his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Man City.

The Londoners are deemed ‘a serious option’ for Sane, ‘unlike Newcastle United‘, should he leave Bayern as a free agent at the end of 24/25.

Football Insider also reports Arsenal’s interest in the Germany winger. Former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown, who apparently ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, says Arteta’s side “are very interested in him”.

“They’re certainly among the interested clubs,” Brown said.

“He’s fantastically effective, he’s got explosive pace and he’s still only 28, it’s a good age.

“I’ve often wondered why Man City let him leave, and why no clubs in England had tried to sign him before he went to Bayern.

“But now with his contract situation, I’d expect to see him move.

“Arsenal are very interested in him, from what I’ve been told. He can play on the left and provide cover for Saka which they desperately need.

“Now, they’re not the only club interested. We’ve spoken about Newcastle before and there are others.

“But they [Arsenal] are certainly keen and I think it’s one they’ve been working on in the background for a while.

“Not only would he add quality to their side, but he brings winning experience too which is always something clubs like Arsenal are looking to bring in.”

Meanwhile, Graeme Bailey writes for The Boot Room that Arsenal are not as keen as others are letting on.

Arsenal have played down suggestions they have held talks about a deal for Leroy Sane, TBR Football understands.

We understand that whilst Sane is a player they are aware of and that Mikel Arteta knows well, he is not currently seen as a priority for the club.

Sane’s people are starting to speak to clubs around Europe – putting work in and letting them know he is a free agent.

However, Bayern remain hopeful he will sign a new contract in Munich.

If Sane is to depart Bayern in 2025, Sane’s people have made it clear he will only join a Champions League side.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are monitoring his situation but the finances required to sign him would likely rule them out of the race.

Particularly Newcastle, who continue to contend with Financial Fair Play regulations which forced them to sell talented duo Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson in the summer.