Bayern Munich are reportedly considering former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel is under significant pressure after three straight defeats to Bayer Leverkusen, Lazio and Bochum.

The German giants still have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals with the second leg against Lazio to come in Bavaria, but the consecutive Bundesliga defeats leave them six points behind league leaders Leverkusen.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg first reported that Tuchel ‘will definitely remain as the coach of FC Bayern and will not be dismissed’, further claiming that the former Chelsea boss is ‘not considering resigning’ from the club

But Plettenburg then claimed that Bayern are ‘monitoring’ Solskjaer as a potential interim solution, with sporting director Christoph Freund said to be an admirer of the Norwegian.

He tweeted: ‘Bayern and Solskjær: Nothing concrete at this stage! The former ManUtd manager is a free agent and ready to take over a new project. Freund, he’s following the way of Solskjær for years.’

Solskjaer wouldn’t be a long-term solution for Bayern though, with Zinedine Zidane emerging as one of their top candidates for the permanent role should Tuchel be shown the door.

Plettenburg added: ‘The bosses are now taking it game by game. That’s why they are considering a plan B & C in the background.

‘One of the most prominent candidates who has been discussed internally is indeed Zidane Nothing concrete at this stage but what Bayern appreciates about Zidane: His aura and experience.

‘Zidane would also be available immediately!’

Tuchel defended his team in the wake of the 3-2 defeat to Bochum, and is adamant he can turn things around at the club.

He told DAZN: “The defeat was not fair today, a lot went against us.

“We had an xG value of 3.4 and we had four, five, six top-class chances.

“If we play this game five more time, we’d win it five times. I don’t blame the players today.”

Commenting on the growing pressure, he continued: “If you ask me, I firmly still believe me and the coaching staff can turn things around.

“Growing pressure? That happens after every defeat. But today we never stopped, never stopped trying.”

