Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has commented on their decision to sell Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United in the summer.

In the summer, Man Utd invested an initial fee of around £38m to sign De Ligt from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The centre-back previously worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax and he shone for the Eredivisie side, but he has struggled at Juventus and Bayern Munich in recent years.

De Ligt was poor for the Netherlands during the international break, but he produced an improved performance over the weekend as he scored in Man Utd’s 3-0 win at Southampton.

Speaking post-match, Ten Hag admitted the defender is still “not at 100% speed”.

“I’m not surprised. At this moment he is not fit, he’s not at 100% speed. He needs the games to go up to it,” Ten Hag said.

“We see glimpses now and once he’s there he will do much better. We are happy with him and especially today with his game.”

READ: Top 10 Premier League players, managers, clubs and even abstract ideas living on borrowed time



Eberl claims De Ligt’s inability to “defender higher up the pitch” tempted Bayern Munich to cash in on the defender in the summer.

“I followed [the fan response], including the petition. I know that many fans identify with him,” Eberl said.

“Nevertheless, I had to make this decision because we also had to sell players. We felt more comfortable with Upamecano and Kim because they can defend higher up the pitch. And then an offer came in for De Ligt.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd want ‘upset’ Bayern Munich star as they ‘ask’ Barcelona price in ambitious swoop

👉 ‘So good’ Eredivisie star ‘should be at Man Utd’ after failed Prem move in summer

👉 Man Utd: Manager slammed over ’embarrassing’ criticism of ‘best player’ after nightmare displays

Man Utd host League One side Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night and Ten Hag is insistent that they are “taking this game seriously”.

“I would say it’s significant,” Ten Hag said when asked about the importance of the Carabao Cup.

“FA Cup, Carabao Cup, it’s significant. I see all the attention from all the teams, from all the owners, from all the managers when they win a trophy, like Liverpool last year did, winning the Carabao Cup.

“I saw that final. I saw all the teams battling for it. We want the same. So it’s very important in football to win trophies. You have five opportunities, and our aim is always to win all the games, so win all the trophies if possible.

“No doubt we are aiming for a trophy, this is one opportunity, so we take it (Tuesday’s game) seriously.”

Regarding Antony, Ten Hag said: “He is fighting, fighting for his position.

“That’s what we expect from every player who is in the squad at Manchester United, what they should do.

“That is professional football, that is top football, those are the laws – you pick the team where you think you have the most chance to win a game, so the players have to fight for their positions, and you pick the XI who have the best dynamic and the best chemistry.

“Now he has to bounce back and he has the abilities to do it. So if he is doing the right thing, he can make competition with them (those who have been playing ahead of him).”