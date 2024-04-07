Bayern director prays for Arsenal ‘turnaround’ as ‘ashamed’ stars fear ‘slap in the face’ at Emirates

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl hopes Thomas Tuchel’s side react well to their shock defeat to Heidenheim when they face Arsenal on Tuesday.

The German champions travel to London to face Mikel Arteta’s side in the Champions League, with both sides in contrasting form.

Bayern director slams team ahead of Arsenal clash

The Gunners have been outstanding in 2024 and are currently top of the Premier League, while Bayern have lost their last two league matches, at home to Borussia Dortmund and away to Heidenheim.

Tuchel’s men were 2-0 up at half-time but completely capitulated in the second half, conceding three goals to lose 3-2.

Defeat means Bayer Leverkusen can win the Bundesliga next weekend. They face Werder Bremen at home, a day after Bayern’s match against Cologne.

Both sides only have 18 points left to play for and Tuchel admitted defeat in the title race a while ago, with Bayern and Harry Kane – who is facing another trophyless season – only playing for success in the Champions League.

The club’s director, Eberl, is not filled with optimism ahead of the trip to face Arsenal next week and with Tuchel stepping down this summer, he said he does not “give a s**t about the search for a new coach” and is hoping for a “turnaround” on the pitch.

Asked what gives him hope for Tuesday’s match, Eberl said: “At the moment I can’t think of much. We can say: ‘Okay, the injured are coming back’, but that has always been the case at Bayern in the last few months.

“We haven’t really become stable. It won’t work as easily as saying: Okay, it’s Champions League, Arsenal.

“I already said after the Dortmund game that we would have a test of character in Heidenheim. We passed it in the first half and failed in the second half.

“Now we have the Champions League game against Arsenal. All respect to Heidenheim, but they are a bit better than Heidenheim in terms of football. In terms of attitude, they have the same level as Heidenheim. There’s a lot coming up.

“I don’t give a sh*t about the search for a coach. Now it’s all about the Arsenal game. We have to make a proper turnaround so that we don’t get a slap to the face.”

He added: “We should all be a little ashamed today. And we should make sure that we represent the Bavarian coat of arms in a more dignified manner relatively quickly.”

Arsenal’s fine form in 2024 continued at Brighton on Saturday, winning 3-0 without being tested defensively by Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who lost at home for the first time in seven months.

