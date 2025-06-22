Bayern Munich are said to be ‘discussing’ a move for Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli as Vincent Kompany seeks a replacement for Leroy Sane.

Sane spent five years at Bayern after moving from Manchester City for £45m but has decided not to extend his contract with the Bundesliga giants this summer, instead opting for a shock move to Galatasaray on a free transfer.

Bayern were already in the market for a new winger to bolster Kompany’s forward options but have now ramped up their efforts following Sane’s decision.

Reports in Germany suggest they’re looking at Liverpool stars Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo as potential options, but Bild journalist Christian Falk has also revealed their interest in Martinelli.

He wrote on X: ‘Our Story: Bayern are discussing a transfer of Gabriel Martinelli (24) of Arsenal London.’

Martinelli’s future at the club is in doubt despite the Brazilian declaring his love for Arsenal back in April.

“This is my home,” he said. “I love to be here. I love the club,” he said.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are scouring the transfer market for a new left winger and are reportedly interested in signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea as top target Nico Williams nears a move to Barcelona from Athletic Club.

A move for Madueke would suggest the Gunners are looking to retain Martinelli as the England international could hardly be seen as a major upgrade, if an upgrade at all, but Bayern have already been told what they will need to pay to secure Martinelli’s signing after The Athletic revealed last month that Arsenal and sporting director Andrea Berta have set his asking price at £50m.

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn suggested Martinelli could be sold this summer after an “erratic” season under Arteta.

“He definitely needs to get back to the consistent levels of performance that we’ve seen in the past that we know he can produce,” he said.

“However, it wouldn’t surprise me, if I’m honest, if Arsenal brought someone in on that left-hand side to be a challenge and eventually replace Martinelli next season.”

Martinelli is said to have drawn interest from Saudi Arabia as well as Bayern, but Winterburn doesn’t believe a move to the Middle East would be in the Brazilian’s best interests.

“I don’t see him leaving in the summer, but he’s going to have to work hard to keep his spot in the side moving forward,” he added.

“I can’t pre-judge what other players are going to do. Going to Saudi Arabia is huge money but Martinelli is still a young man and I don’t know if I would be comfortable making that move.

“That league isn’t strong and it may never be strong. They’re trying to build something but that’s going to take many, many years.

“There only reason he would be going would be for the money and I won’t judge him on that but he’s on huge amounts anyway and you want to be in one of the most competitive leagues in the world which the Premier League is.”