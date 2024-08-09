Transfer expert reveals Bayern duo ‘will join Man Utd in August’ amid ‘positive negotiations’

Manchester United “will” sign Bayern Munich defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt this month “if all goes to plan”, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in talks with the German giants over the double signing of the Moroccan and Netherlands internationals.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag loves signing former players or those who have played in the Eredivisie, and this would be no different.

Both players were at Ajax when Ten Hag was manager in the Dutch capital, with De Ligt in particular integral to the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

When he was 19 years old, De Ligt joined Juventus for over £70million and completed a move to Bayern in 2022 for around £60m.

It didn’t work out for the 24-year-old in Turin and it has been far from sunshine and rainbows in Munich.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Pedro Neto latest Chelsea transfer target to sign after interest from Premier League rivals

👉 Aston Villa lead Europe’s top 10 spenders this summer as Chelsea move after latest random buy

He has fallen down the centre-back pecking order, with former Tottenham player Eric Dier being preferred to him by Thomas Tuchel in the second half of last season.

This is hardly a positive sign and something that concerns Man Utd legend Paul Scholes, but it is not holding the Red Devils back from making him a transfer target.

Saying that, Ten Hag’s side are reluctant to meet Bayern’s 50m euro asking price.

Despite the standstill in negotiations between the two clubs, German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg believes both De Ligt and Mazraoui “will join Manchester United in August”.

Plettenberg claims that there are “positive and ongoing negotiations” taking place as new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and their former manager Ten Hag ‘push’ for the double signings.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Clear tendency at this stage: Noussair Mazraoui AND Matthijs De Ligt will join Manchester United in August! If all goes to plan, a double transfer will be completed.

“Positive and ongoing negotiations between the clubs are underway. Man Utd and Erik ten Hag are pushing for both players.

“Bayern willing to sell. No deals are done yet, but progress is being made.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd are also reportedly in talks to sign Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce.

The Red Devils have completed two signings this summer, bringing in Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and Leny Yoro from Lille for a combined £88m.

A third summer signing is inevitable as the Premier League giants pursue a new right-back, centre-back and central midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte is the midfielder Man Utd have been most interested in signing but are reluctant to pay the French club’s £51m asking price.

Talks are reportedly still taking place, however, Ten Hag’s side are now prioritising other targets, including 2023/24 loanee Sofyan Amrabat, who has returned to Fiorentina and is expected to depart the Italian club this summer.

Man Utd are also reportedly looking at Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, though Liverpool are believed to be leading the race for the Spaniard’s signature.

👉 More: Man Utd news | Who will win the Ballon d’Or? | Premier League five-year net spend