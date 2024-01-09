Bayern ‘send formal bid’ to ‘hijack deal’ for top Tottenham target with deal now ‘up to’ £26m star

Bayern Munich have sent a “formal bid” to Genoa for Tottenham target Radu Dragusin, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham have been leading the race to sign the Romanian centre-back after Ange Postecoglou gave the green light to sign him and not Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

It has been reported by Romano that Genoa are willing to accept a deal worth €30million (£25.8million) including add-ons, plus Djed Spence – who recently returned from a temporary spell at Leeds United – on loan until the end of the season.

However, it looks like the Premier League side are receiving fierce competition from German champions Bayern.

Romano has again provided an update, saying the Bundesliga giants have made a higher offer than Spurs and where he ends up is now “up to” Dragusin.

He wrote on X: “Radu Dragusin saga has one more twist — Bayern have now sent formal bid to Genoa to hijack the deal! Proposal slightly higher than Tottenham one, NO players included.

“Understand Spurs remain confident as previously agreed on personal terms. It’s up to Dragusin.”

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 players Timo Werner is following on a journey from Chelsea to Tottenham

The news was confirmed by German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, who says it is now an “open race” for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Dragusin has played 19 times in Serie A this season, scoring two goals.

He joined Genoa from Juventus for around £4.7m last summer having impressed on loan in 2022/23.

Should Dragusin join Spurs, he will follow former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who has joined on loan from RB Leipzig.

Spurs confirmed the news on Tuesday evening and reports say they can make the signing permanent for €17m (£14.6m) at the end of the season.

Postecoglou gave the green light to sign the 27-year-old with captain Son Heung-min set to miss the next month while at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Werner returns to the Premier League with unfinished business after he endured a mixed spell at Chelsea, scoring 23 times in 89 appearances after a £54m move.

The Germany international did play a role in the Blues’ Champions League success in 2021 and will aim to rediscover his best form in London.

Werner left Chelsea two years ago to return to his former club Leipzig in a £25m switch and while he scored 16 times last season, opportunities have been limited under manager Marco Rose this term with only four starts in all competitions.

READ MORE: Spurs signing a Richarlison clone is funny but Werner loan makes perfect January sense