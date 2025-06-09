Bayern identify Liverpool star as ‘top target’ alternative as ‘mini-contract’ prepared for Arsenal target

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich want to keep Leroy Sane for the Club World Cup and have made Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola their ‘top target’, according to reports.

Sane is out of contract this summer, but the revamped Club World Cup could see his deal extended by a month or two.

A special transfer window is open for clubs competing in the competition, with Manchester City and Real Madrid among those already getting down to business in recent weeks.

The latter have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold early from Liverpool for a reported €10million after reaching a pre-contract agreement with the England international.

Bayern, who are competing in the United States this summer, are reportedly keen to keep hold of Sane – who has reportedly been ‘offered’ to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – for the tournament.

According to Sky Sports in Germany, the Bundesliga giants are ‘prepared’ to offer a ‘mini-contract’.

Bayern are interested in keeping him ‘until at least after the Club World Cup’, the report adds. Clubs involved in the competition have until Tuesday to submit their final squads.

As mentioned, Arsenal and Spurs have been linked, though it’s believed Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce ‘have each made Sane big contract proposals’.

Fabrizio Romano added on X that Sane is expected to be included in Bayern’s squad for the tournament: ‘Leroy Sane, expected to be part of Bayern squad for FIFA Club World Cup.

‘His future is not clear yet with several approaches and proposals on the table, including new deal from Bayern.’

Regardless of Sane’s future, the Allianz Arena club want to sign a new left-winger, and PSG’s Bradley Barcola is their ‘top target’, according to Sky in Germany.

The report claims Bayern are ‘actively exploring a deal’ for the 22-year-old, though ‘it will be difficult to do’.

As a result, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams is their ‘top alternative’. The Spaniard has also been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona.

Also on their winger shortlist are Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, AC Milan’s Rafa Leao, and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo has been linked with Bayern for a few weeks now, with Luis Diaz also rumoured to be on his way out of Anfield.

Barcelona target Diaz discussed his future last week, revealing that his representatives are talking to other clubs.

The Colombian said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome.

“Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there.

“And that’s it — everything depends on them, obviously. It’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”

Meanwhile, Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund are closing in on the signing of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of former star Jude.

It has been reported that Jobe’s medical will take place on Monday.

