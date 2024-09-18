Arsenal legend Alan Smith took to Twitter to hit out at Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich striker became the first Englishman to score four in a Champions League match since Smith himself.

Smith scored the same amount for Arsenal against Austria Wien way back in 1991.

Kane netted four times in Bayern’s 9-2 mauling of Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night, where three of Kane’s goals came from the penalty spot, another record in itself.

His four goals also saw him overtake Wayne Rooney as the highest scoring Englishman in the Champions League.

Rooney, a Champions League winner, scored 30 times for Manchester United in Europe’s elite competition.

Kane’s tally in the Champions League now stands at 33, with the 31-year-old showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

With all the talk of the additional games in the new ‘Swiss model’ format, Kane won’t be too disappointed with Bayern’s number nine granted more games to add to his numbers.

Smith, the former Arsenal man, took to X saying: “I didn’t need penalties though”, with a playful emoji, though it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody if there was some truth in his joke as Kane stands alone as Tottenham’s all time record goalscorer, finding the goal 280 times in 435 appearances.

I didn’t need penalties though 😄 https://t.co/q9ARvvDSXO — Alan Smith (@9smudge) September 18, 2024

Kane now has 57 goals to his name in all European competitions, including qualifying matches, in his time at Spurs and Bayern.

After overtaking Rooney, Kane told Amazon Prime Video post match: “Whenever you’re in a conversation with Wayne Rooney, it means you’re doing something well. He’s one of the greatest English players and one of the best players there was in the game. It’s a nice achievement.”

It isn’t the first time the duo have been in competition, with Kane breaking the former United, Everton, DC United and Derby County man’s England record, which stood at 53 goals.

Kane added: “It’s the first time I’ve ever had three penalties in one game. It was a different feeling for me, but to score four goals is fantastic.

“To help the team in any way possible is important. Whether they’re penalties or normal finishes, I’ll take them all. It was a great night for us.”

Bayern will be hoping to go all the way in the Champions League this season after being knocked out at the Santiago Bernabeu in the semi final last time out.

The German club’s last European triumph came in 2020 under current Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.