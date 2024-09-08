Bayern Munich attacker reveals that Joshua Zirkzee tried to get him to join Man Utd

Jamal Musiala joked about Joshua Zirkzee trying to recruit him for Man Utd

Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala has revealed that one of Manchester United’s recent recruits tried to get him to trade the Allianz Arena for Old Trafford.

Zirkzee and Musiala have grown close thanks to their time together at Bayern with Zirkzee moving to Bologna before catching the eye of the Red Devils.

Musiala revealed that Zirkzee jokingly tried to get him to join Man Utd with the German international suggesting his friend rejoin Bayern.

Still, the players seem to harbour dreams of a reunion at some stage in their careers.

“You always joke around with friends and dream of playing together in a team one day,” Musiala told Welt am Sonntag.

“The jokes go both ways: I also told Josh that he should come back to Bayern. But you shouldn’t take that too seriously.”

Zirkzee is someone who has bought into the vision of the club that has been presented to him and he has enjoyed a prominent role in Erik Ten Hag’s team to start the Premier League campaign.

“I have a lot of trust and a good feeling about this step,” Zirkzee told club media.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision. I mean, I love Bologna a lot, but Manchester United just gave me a very, very good feeling.

“I’m confident that what’s planned will also happen.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, the past few weeks. Some very good experiences and I’m very happy to be here. Obviously, making a transfer to Manchester United is something very positive.

“I just can’t wait to get started and continue what I basically did last season. I’m just hoping to improve every day and do the best I can.

“I’m very happy to be here,” he added. “I mean, it’s probably the biggest club in the world, so I can’t wait to get started and get to know everyone and start this journey. I’m very, very excited.”

Zirkzee’s Red Devils career has already been an up and down affair but he was on target to open the scoring for the Netherlands in his first start in the famous Orange strip.

He had Dutch media singing his praises for an accomplished effort which would have likely have come as a relief given that it has been tough going for the Man Utd front three this season.

Zirkzee grabbed a goal and an assist as the Netherlands beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-2 in Amsterdam.

“With a goal and an assist, his starting debut in Oranje could not have gone better. Zirkzee was frequently involved in the game and scattered with beautiful passes. His connection with Reijnders was particularly striking,” Voetbal Primeur wrote of his efforts.

Musiala has also been on the score sheet over the international break, scoring the second of five goals as Germany routed Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dussledorf.

