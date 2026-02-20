The decision from Bayern Munich on if they’ll go after a second Liverpool forward is believed to have made, with an insider suggesting he is “still on their list” after they landed Luis Diaz last summer.

The Reds suffered what has been more of a damaging loss than they might have expected in Diaz. Having won the Premier League last season, Liverpool allowed him to leave, signing more forward talent, with a view that they’d not have felt the loss.

However, they are outside the Premier League top four, while Diaz has 26 goals and assists in the Bundesliga this season, along with eight more goal contributions in other competitions for Bayern Munich.

At the time Bayern signed him, Liverpool team-mate Cody Gakpo was also on the radar, and insider Pete O’Rourke has suggested he probably still is, as he discussed the chances of that move being pursued.

He told Football Insider: “I would be surprised [if Gakpo went to Bayern]. Obviously, last summer, it seemed as if it was a choice between Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz for Bayern Munich, as they wanted to bring in a new left-sided winger.

“They obviously went for Diaz and it’s been a massive success for the German club, Diaz has really hit the ground running for Bayern Munich.

“He’s become a key man for Vincent Kompany’s side, so you would imagine that he has that left-wing spot locked down.

“Gakpo obviously is a versatile player who can play anywhere across that front line as well, so I’m sure Bayern Munich would still have him on their list, but I don’t think it’ll be a priority for them right now.

“I don’t think Liverpool will be rushing Cody Gakpo out of the club either. They’re a bit short of attacking options on that left-hand side.”

Gakpo isn’t having his best season, but the Dutch winger is outscoring every other Liverpool player in the Premier League bar Hugo Ekitike.

In all competitions this term, Gakpo has seven goals and four assists, and his role within the side suggests he’s not going to be pushed out any time soon.

Whether a club making an offer for him would alter Liverpool’s stance remains to be seen, but as per O’Rourke, it feels unlikely that Bayern will be that club, especially with Diaz starring on the left flank for the German outfit.

