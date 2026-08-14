Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has told Aston Villa they “will not be able” to sign one of their players, as Newcastle have found themselves in a better position.

Villa lost Youri Tielemans earlier this summer and, having had injury problems in their midfield last season, want to add a second midfielder after signing Joao Gomes. Joao Palhinha has emerged as their favoured option.

It was reported in recent days the Portuguese had agreed to personal terms with Villa, telling Bayern Munich he wanted to leave.

It’s since been suggested by insider Florian Plettenberg that Bayern have rejected a loan with an option to buy offer, as they only want a permanent sale – though talks remained ongoing.

But it doesn’t seem there’s any chance of that deal going ahead, with Bayern chief Eberl telling Villa straight.

In a press conference he said: “We had read that Aston Villa had contacted us regarding João, and that is correct.

“But we will not be able to reach an agreement with Aston Villa. It simply doesn’t work because we are not in a position where we have to do everything that others try to impose on us.

“So there is an overall situation involving three parties who have to reach an agreement, and unfortunately, there is currently no agreement between all three parties.”

Newcastle make Palhinha offer

Newcastle have also been linked with Palhinha during this window, and after Villa ‘ran out of options,’ per journalist Diego Pico, the Magpies have ‘entered strongly’ with a three-year offer to the midfielder.

They’re also said to have made a transfer offer, but the value of it is not known.

A permanent deal, though, is clearly of interest to Bayern, so there’s a chance the Magpies can land Palhinha if they get it right.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed in recent days that Newcastle had held talks for the Portuguese, and he was aware of interest, but preferred the Villa switch.

But with it looking like Villa aren’t going to be able to get a deal over the line, the Magpies could find themselves in a good position.

It was said at the time that they remained firmly in the picture, and with the Villans out of it, they are surely the frontrunners if they can agree a deal with Bayern for the midfielder.

READ MORE: £60m Arsenal signing now considered 99% done as deal with Aston Villa at final stages