Bayern Munich harnessing Tuchel ‘freedom’ and Kane goals for unlikely triumph?

Bayern Munich progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals after turning around a first-leg deficit to Lazio with a 3-0 win at the Allianz Arena. Is that as good as it will get in a wretched season or are Bayern a potential dark horse to lift the famous trophy for a seventh time?

Of course, there’s still pressure given it is Bayern and there is always a level of expectation. That expectation is usually at least a last-eight berth as well as their now-customary Bundesliga title.

Bayern Munich make unlikely outsiders

But it is all change this season with Bayer Leverkusen set to break their 11-year stranglehold on the German crown, which would also be a first league success for the club once dubbed ‘Neverkusen’.

The surrender of the title, as well as myriad other issues, have led to a ‘mutual agreement’ between the club’s hierarchy and Thomas Tuchel to part ways at the end of the season.

Xabi Alonso, who has masterminded Leverkusen’s incredible season, is the preferred candidate to replace Tuchel. That would highlight the perennial problem in German football, which is why this season feels even more special and a likely one-off in the current climate.

Regardless of who takes over, Bayern will bounce back and regain their spot at the top of the pile domestically but any season in which they do not win the league is deemed a crisis. But from crisis can come opportunity.

Next to no-one expects or believes Bayern will win the Champions League this season, which could be quite liberating for both Tuchel and his players.

The former Chelsea boss said as much in his first press conference after his exit was confirmed saying: “There’s clarity. And clarity brings freedom. Decisions, also for the coach, are now characterised by greater freedom. You no longer need to consider the long-term implications when making a decision.”

That was evident in Tuesday’s win, with 19-year-old Aleksandr Pavlovic being drafted into centre midfield and Joshua Kimmich shifted to right-back.

Kimmich does play there regularly for Germany, and will at the Euros this summer, but for Bayern he has almost exclusively been in the middle of the park for several years.

Tuchel does not have to consider anybody else’s opinions but his decision to pick Eric Dier over Kim Min-Jae still raised eyebrows. For all of the former Spurs defender’s endeavour, he is not fit for purpose if Bayern want to make a run.

Crucial to any chance of that happening are Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller, the three stars in what was a slightly unconvincing performance at the Allianz Arena.

Kane’s class is not up for debate, but his brace on Tuesday night was his first in the Champions League knock-outs for five seasons. More will be needed in the coming games, but Bayern are one of the few sides left with a ruthless goalscorer.

What about the Harry Kane Curse?

What better way for Kane to banish talk of a ‘trophy curse’ than by lifting the biggest club title at Wembley?

Musiala and Muller are two players at different ends of their career, but both represent the best of Bayern. Musiala plays beyond his years, while Muller just keeps on going even as he approaches 35 – his header for the second goal highlighted all of his nous, as well as an enduring eye for goal.

The German legend is also one of several Bayern players to have won the trophy, alongside Leon Goretzka, Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies in 2020, and Manuel Neuer in both 2013 and 2020.

That experience could be invaluable, and Tuchel has history of his own. He lost the 2020 final to Bayern while with PSG but followed that by winning it with Chelsea the following year. That final win came against Pep Guardiola, and while Manchester City did dismantle Bayern last season, Tuchel has shown he can beat the Catalan in the biggest moments.

City are the favourites yet again, as they chase a back-to-back treble – those 115 charges aren’t going away though – and Arsenal and Real Madrid are next in line.

PSG are probably on a par with Bayern, Mbappe being their trump card like Kane in his swansong season.

City and Arsenal are locked in a three-way title race which could knock them off course in Europe, albeit Guardiola’s side had little trouble navigating the run-in last season.

Madrid are missing Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and ex-Bayern man David Alaba and do not have a top-level striker, with all due respect to Joselu.

The draw for the quarter and semi-finals will be made next week, with Bayern hoping for a more favourable draw that could lead them to the final like it did for Inter last season.

Anything can happen in a one-off game and, bar perhaps City, Tuchel will fancy his chances against anyone else, particularly as a free hit of sorts.

Could Bayern end a hellish season with seventh heaven in Wembley? It is unlikely but if history has taught us anything, it’s to never write off the Germans.