Bayern Munich and Portugal’s Joao Palhinha has spoken publicly for the first time since being linked with a summer move to Arsenal.

The Bayern Munich midfielder was said to be on Arsenal’s radar earlier in the window, with reports from Germany suggesting a deal was close before the Club World Cup.

Bild claimed Arsenal had held talks with Bayern, who are open to sales to fund further business, and Palhinha was named as one of the players made available.

That report came after a frustrating debut season in Germany for the former Fulham man, who made just six Bundesliga starts following a £47.4million transfer last summer.

The 30-year-old has faced fierce competition in midfield under Vincent Kompany, with no guarantees over a starting role next season.

Despite that, Palhinha has now spoken out to put some distance between himself and the speculation. In an interview with Portuguese outlet Sport TV, he made it clear he has no intention of leaving Bayern at this stage of the window.

“I have a contract for three more years, so I’ll report for duty on July 29, which is when we start this pre-season,” he said.

“As I’ve said several times, and it’s been a recurring question, I have three more years on my contract.”

Palhinha did admit that his first season had not gone to plan, but insisted he remains focused on proving his worth at the Allianz Arena.

“I don’t know what will happen, but I’m at a great club, as I’ve always said,” he added.

“Obviously, it hasn’t been an easy year, but as soon as the season starts, I’m very motivated to prove my worth once again at a very special club, a huge club.”

Arsenal have been active in midfield already this summer, bringing in Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Palhinha was believed to be an option earlier in the process, but the Gunners ultimately walked away from talks before turning to other targets.

Their focus has since shifted to attacking reinforcements, with deals close for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera and Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres. A move for Eberechi Eze is also being worked on, though Crystal Palace are standing firm over his £68 million release clause.

Palhinha’s latest comments seem to put an end to any chances that he’ll be part of Mikel Arteta’s current rebuild, with Portugal’s number six seemingly keen to impress at the Allianz.