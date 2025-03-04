Bayern legend fires warning to Joshua Kimmich over future amid Arsenal transfer rumour

Arsenal’s disappointing season has raised serious questions about the squad’s depth and balance. Trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 13 points, the Gunners face another year of unfulfilled ambitions unless they make significant changes.

With several key players’ contracts nearing expiration, Mikel Arteta is preparing for a busy summer transfer window, with one key target emerging: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on securing Kimmich as a potential free-agent signing in the summer, with the Germany international set to be leaving on a free transfer on the expiry of his contract at the end of the current campaign and is said to be seeking an increase on his current £320,000 per week wage.

The versatile 30-year-old Bayern Munich star, entering the final year of his contract, is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe. With his blend of technical ability, leadership, and tactical intelligence, Kimmich offers exactly what Arsenal need.

His experience and winning mentality could elevate Arteta’s squad and help push Arsenal toward sustained success. If he was to move to the Premier League, Kimmich would become Arsenal’s highest-paid player, surpassing Kai Havertz, who currently earns around £14.5 million per year.

While there’s uncertainty over whether Kimmich would be open to a move to north London, Arsenal’s interest is palpable, and Kimmich’s experience could be precisely what they need to push them into the next phase of their rebuild and bring success to North London as they are currently five seasons without a trophy.

With Arsenal’s frustration mounting as they face another season without silverware, securing a player like Kimmich could be the catalyst they need to break their trophy drought. His leadership, mentality, and winning experience would give Arteta’s side the stability and depth needed to challenge for top honours consistently.

In a recent interview, former Bayern and Germany player Lothar Matthäus is cautions that Bayern Munich may not have much patience left.

“If a resolution isn’t found soon, Bayern’s patience will run out,” Matthäus said. With the pressure mounting on Bayern to secure Kimmich’s future, the door could be open for Arsenal to make a move.

Matthäus’ endorsement of Kimmich’s leadership highlights the crucial role he could play in taking Arsenal to the next level.

“Kimmich has been one of the most important players to wear the Bayern jersey for years, mainly because of his mentality,” Matthaus continued.

While it’s still uncertain whether Kimmich would be willing to leave Bayern for Arsenal, the opportunity to join a club with title ambitions and an exciting project under Arteta could prove enticing.

If Gunners are serious about reclaiming their place among Europe’s elite, Kimmich could be the final piece of the puzzle. With a growing sense of urgency, the Gunners would be wise to act quickly and make their move this summer.