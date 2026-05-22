Bayern Munich reach decision on selling Michael Olise to Liverpool for €170m

Bayern Munich have decided that they will not sell Michael Olise to Liverpool even if Arne Slot’s side are ready to pay €170million (£147m) for the winger, according to a report.

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Premier League club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are keen on signing a replacement for the Egyptian superstar.

Michael Olise has long been touted as Liverpool’s top target to replace Mo Salah in the summer of 2026.

Olise was already a star at Crystal Palace, and the France international winger has taken his game to another level since his £50million move to Bayern in the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old right-winger has scored 42 goals and given 53 assists in 106 matches in all competitions for Bayern so far in his career.

Olise has also won back-to-back Bundesliga titles with the German giants under manager Vincent Kompany.

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The winger is under contract at Bayern until the summer of 2029, and German journalist Christian Falk has reported that there is no way that the Bavarian giants will sell him this summer.

The Bild journalist has responded to rumours in the Spanish media claiming that Liverpool could make a bid of €170m (£147m) for the winger.

Liverpool will not sell Michael Olise to Bayern Munich

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “To be honest, Bayern don’t care about any potential outside interest in Michael Olise. He’s not for sale.”

While noting rumours in Spain that Liverpool could bid of €170m (£147m) for Olise, Falk said that he does not “think it’s true!”

The journalist added: “Even if it was on the money, Bayern Munich would say, ‘Keep your money, and we’ll keep Olise’.”

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Bayern president Herbert Hainer has also publicly said that the club want Olise to stay at the Allianz Arena.

Hainer about Olise on Bild this week: “We absolutely want to keep him.

“He has a contract until 2029.

“Michael has developed superbly because he was given the chance to prove himself in a top international team.

“We have a strike force that can hold its own on the world stage.

“There aren’t many clubs with such a strong attack. That benefits Michael.

“Furthermore, he has the chance to win every title with us every year.

“I see no reason why he should look elsewhere.”

Kompany was effusive in his praise of Olise earlier in the season.

The Bayern boss said about the winger in mid-April, as quoted on beIN SPORTS: “We see him every day and he does it at the highest level in the Champions League.

“He’ll surely be one of the best in the world one day. He’s on the right track now.

“Everything he does is right. His level now is one of the best in Europe.

“But if I said now he’s the best, people will ask how many titles he’s won.

“He needs to keep going as he’s done over the last 18 months. If he keeps going, we’ll see what becomes of him.”

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