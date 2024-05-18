Bayern Munich next? De Zerbi to leave Brighton after final Premier League game against Man Utd

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that Roberto De Zerbi will leave the Premier League club at the end of this season.

The respected Italian head coach joined Albion in September 2022 after Graham Potter departed the club to join Chelsea. He enjoyed immediate success, taking the club to another level as they achieved their highest-ever top-flight finish of sixth last season to qualify for the Europa League.

They reached the knockout stages of the Europa League before being knocked out by AS Roma. This season as a whole has been significantly more difficult for Brighton and De Zerbi as their boss has been linked with a number of high-profile jobs.

Brighton and De Zerbi made the last 16 of the Europa League, while they sit 10th in the Premier League with a game to go.

More to follow…