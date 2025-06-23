Bayern Munich have submitted a fresh offer for Nico Williams and are closely watching Barcelona’s ability to get a deal over the line, as concerns grow over whether the La Liga side can meet the financial demands of the transfer.

Barcelona sporting director Deco confirmed last week that Williams is still a priority target, but his comments have done little to dispel the sense that the move still hinges on the club’s ability to free up funds.

“Nico is showing a strong desire to come,” Deco told La Vanguardia. “And if the right conditions are met in his case, we’ll definitely try to complete the deal.”

That “if” remains the problem.

Barcelona have already met with Williams’ agent Felix Tainta and have identified the 21-year-old as their top wide option, ahead of other names including Luis Diaz and Dani Olmo. But Deco’s wording, cautious and conditional, underlines the reality of the situation: the deal is not yet closed, and financial limitations remain a hurdle.

While Deco described the move as “clear” due to Williams’ 58 million euro release clause, he also admitted that signing any player depends on “price and quality,” and on whether “the right conditions” are met. In other words, it’s not just about the player’s desire — it’s about whether Barcelona can afford him.

That uncertainty has not gone unnoticed in Munich.

According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have submitted a new offer within the last 48 hours, including a net salary of 12 million euros, as part of a renewed push to land the Spain winger.

The German champions are aware that Williams is still waiting on Barcelona and is not currently holding personal talks with other clubs, but they are preparing for that to change.

There’s also an outside chance that complications could reopen the door to Premier League sides who were previously ruled out.

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently warned that Barcelona must make “major adjustments” to comply with the league’s 1:1 salary rule, which affects their ability to register new signings. This is the same rule that prevented Williams from joining the club last summer, despite interest at the time.

Athletic Club have made it clear they will not negotiate. The full release clause must be paid and registered. That leaves Barcelona with very little margin for error, and Bayern with a clear strategy: apply pressure and wait for the delay to open a door.

Williams was one of Euro 2024’s standout performers and enjoyed another good campaign for Barca, registering 10 goals and seven assists.

But if the wait drags on, or Barcelona fail to clear space, Bayern may be ready to move from background threat to serious hijack.