Bayern Munich look to poach rival defender after failed move for Chelsea star

Bayern Munich are focusing on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, but also remain interested in signing Chelsea’s Levi Colwill this summer.

It has been a huge summer of change at the Allianz Arena following Leverkusen’s stunning Bundesliga title win, ending a Bayern dominance which has lasted since 2012. Manager Thomas Tuchel paid the price with his job and after a long and arduous search for his replacement, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany arrived eventually.

Tah the man for Bayern after Colwill talks

Plenty of reports earlier in the season suggested Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen chief and former Bayern midfielder, was their number one choice. But the Spaniard snubbed their interest, as well as that of Liverpool, to stay at the BayArena.

Bayern have a long history of poaching key men from domestic rivals, though, and they have turned their attention to Tah after being warned off a move for Chelsea defender Colwill. Sky in Germany have reported a deal until 2029 is in place between Bayern and Tah, and negotiations with Leverkusen will start soon.

Tah was a regular in Alonso’s back three last season, playing 31 games and scoring four goals as they went the whole season unbeaten and added the German Cup to their collection. Tah also played a big part in their run to the Europa League final, where they suffered their only defeat of the season in Dublin against Atalanta.

But Sky have also said initial talks with Chelsea took place over a move for Colwill, but as also reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have no plans to sell the English defender and consider him a crucial part of the future at Stamford Bridge as new manager Enzo Maresca prepares to start work this summer having replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout in West London.

But Colwill has his work cut out to establish himself at the heart of the Blues defence. Although Thiago Silva has departed, Tosin Adarabioyo’s arrival on a free transfer from Fulham ensures competition is as great as it was, with Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah also in place.

Colwill only played 23 games in the Premier League last season, and that contributed to him missing out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024. If he can find his feet at Chelsea, though, he may enjoy a successful spell as the Blues embark on a Europa Conference League campaign while also hoping to challenge for a place in the Champions League next season.

