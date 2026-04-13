Bayern Munich sent ‘always dangerous’ Real Madrid warning ahead of Champions League D-Day

Legendary Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has sent a warning to his old club not to underestimate “always dangerous” Real Madrid ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Having beaten the Spanish giants 2-1 in the first leg at the Estadio Bernabeu last week, Bayern will head into the return leg at home on Wednesday with a good chance of booking a last-four clash with either PSG or Liverpool.

However, despite Real Madrid not quite being the same force they once were, Muller was still erring on the side of caution ahead of Wednesday’s contest.

“Honestly, Real Madrid are not quite as strong this year as we’ve seen them in the past, and yet of course they are still packed with excellent individual players. They can always hurt you, they are always dangerous,” Müller said, according to Sport1.

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“The whole season has been going well [for FC Bayern] and you can feel that the team is ready to take the next step.

“So the chances of reaching the semi-finals are naturally good, but you still have to take that final step,” added the 36-year-old, who now plays in MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps.

He went on to say that in a big game of this magnitude has the potential to have plenty of twists and turns, especially with the quality of players involved.

Indeed, Muller added: “It’s not a straight line upwards. And because of that, you need stability so that a setback, a misplaced pass, or conceding a goal doesn’t throw you off course.”

Muller was, however, full of praise for Bayern coach, saying how he has “witnessed up close how Vincent Kompany leads the team and how the team responds to him.”

“It’s not just about technical and tactical aspects, but above all you can see how the team runs from the first to the last minute,” Müller explained.

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Bayern go into the contest in better form than their rivals, having crushed St. Pauli 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday in a game where they were also able to rest leading scorer Harry Kane.

Real, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Girona 24 hours earlier, having virtually conceded the LaLiga title to Barcelona.