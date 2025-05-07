Leroy Sane's agent Pini Zahavi will look if he can move him to Arsenal

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane reportedly has ’10 days’ to decide if he wants to stay there or not, while his new agent Pini Zahavi will ‘knock on the door’ to see if an Arsenal move is still possible.

Sane‘s contract negotiations with Bayern have been stop-start. There have been times when he has looked very likely to pen a new deal, and times when things looked to have crumbled entirely.

It’s crucial that a decision is made soon, though, given the forward – who has 13 goals and five assists in all competitions this season – is out of contract at the end of the season.

He has just switched agents to Zahavi, and according to Christian Falk, has been given ’10 days’ to decide his future. Indeed, Bayern have set out their stall – they won’t pay a signing fee, and will remain ‘rigid’ in that, but there is a contract for Sane to sign.

Zahavi could have other ideas about where his new client is going to end up. The report states Sane’s girlfriend spends a lot of time in London, and wants to return to England.

Sane’s former agent had spoken to Arsenal, who have been interested for a while, and Zahavi will ‘knock on the door’ at the Emirates to see if the move is still a possibility.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal fans claim trophy jibes expose ‘patently bullsh*t trope’

👉 Arsenal ‘make offer’ to sign Premier League striker ‘alongside’ £58m target as Berta ‘convinces’ Arteta

👉 Wenger drops PSG vs Arsenal verdict as he reveals two things the Gunners ‘need’ to reach CL final

Sane is also said to be keen on a move to Chelsea, where he ‘can imagine life’. But the Blues are not likely to go after the Bayern winger given their philosophy of buying young – Sane is 29.

Bayern’s president Herbert Hainer has discussed the star going in a new direction with his representation.

“I don’t know his motives [for switching agents], I have to say. We look after the player and the person Leroy Sané, not his agent. I can’t judge what his reasons were. He has said often enough that he would like to stay here in Munich,” Hainer said.

“I think you can tell that he really likes the team and appreciates the coach. When you’ve seen him play in the last few months, it’s not just his goals but also his joy of playing that he’s rediscovered.

“I’m an optimist and confident by nature. We’ve almost always reached an agreement with Pini Zahavi, be it with regard to Robert Lewandowski or David Alaba. Of course he’s a tough negotiator, but so are other agents.”

READ MORE: Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reveals his main 2024/25 mistake with ‘decision’ on one star he’d ‘overturn’